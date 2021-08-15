No gear, no problem! Three ways to earn Bitcoins with cloud mining and staking

Bitcoin’s (BTC) rapid comeback above $ 46,000 has renewed price predictions with a target of $ 100,000 by the end of 2021, as the effects of the measures against the mining sector in China slowly begin to wear off and the hash rate. of the Bitcoin network shows signs of recovery.

Average Bitcoin Hash Rate vs. price. Source: Glassnode

One of the secondary benefits of the crackdown on mining in China is that it has reduced the barriers to entry into mining, which has proven to have provided profits in both bull and bear market times.

Bitcoin mining is one of the few ways that investors can invest in BTC without buying it directly on the market, and it is fast becoming a sector dominated by large operators who can afford the energy and maintenance costs required to run a mining business. .

Here are some of the options available to the average crypto user who wants to acquire more BTC through cloud mining contracts, crypto lending platforms and centralized exchanges (CEX).

Cloud mining contracts

The cloud mining industry was born in the early days of Bitcoin, and offers those interested in mining but lack the required space, equipment and electricity an opportunity to delegate its production.

Some of the more well-known companies offering cloud mining include Genesis Mining and HashNest, but the demand for these services has exceeded their capabilities, resulting in the exhaustion of their Bitcoin Mining contracts.

One of the contracted mining operators still available is Shamining, a UK-based company that has been active since 2018, which claims to have facilities spread across the globe between California, Mexico, Cape Town and London.

Through this service, users can rent mining equipment and pay the costs associated with the operation of the units, while the company manages the housing, use and maintenance. Once operational, the generated revenues can be withdrawn to a Bitcoin wallet specified by the user.

Currently available rental contracts include two options for GPU miners, costing approximately $ 283 for 23,580 gigahash per second (GH / s) or $ 1,066 for 94,340 GH / s, and another option for ASIC miners priced at $ 2,571. for 235.849 GH / s of power. All contracts indicate profitability starting at 143%.

Another option that gives users more flexibility regarding the terms of the contract is ECOS, a company developed in the Free Economic Zone of Hrazdan, Armenia, which has been active since 2017.

Cloud mining profitability calculator with ECOS. Source: ECOS

As the chart above shows, a 50-month contract for 9 terahash per second currently costs $ 1,668 and is estimated to result in a profit of 272.82% at a BTC price of $ 70,000.

It should be emphasized that all cloud mining services warn of the associated high risks and that no profit margin can be guaranteed. This could be due to a variety of circumstances, including fluctuating electricity prices, Bitcoin price volatility, and advances in mining technology leading to substantial increases in mining difficulty, making older equipment obsolete.

Crypto lending services

A more traditional option available to HODLers to acquire more Bitcoins using their current reserves, and which unlike mining requires no additional investment, is lending services that offer a return on deposits.

Nexo and Celsius are two of the best known lending platforms that allow crypto users to borrow funds using their crypto as collateral or earn deposit rewards.

At the time of writing, Celsius offers users an Annual Percentage Return (APY) of 6.2% on Bitcoin deposits; Nexo offers a standard return of 5% on flexible term deposits, while fixed term deposits of as little as one month can generate 6%.

A third option that promises users a 4% return on BTC deposits is BlockFi, a crypto asset service provider offering interest-bearing accounts and crypto-backed loans, and recently launched a credit card with Bitcoin rewards.

Earning BTC on centralized exchanges

Several centralized exchanges offer Bitcoin holders a return on their BTC deposits, albeit at lower rates than those mentioned above.

Binance, the largest CEX in the crypto ecosystem, offers users an estimated APY of 0.5%, while the third-largest exchange Huobi offers 1.32%. The best return offered on a US CEX can be found on Gemini, where users can earn 1.65% on their deposits.

KuCoin offers a looser approach to BTC lending, where lenders can define parameters and terms of the loan, choosing from lengths of 7, 14 or 28 days and individually setting daily interest rates to compete with other lenders in the market.

The lowest yield currently offered on KuCoin is an annual rate of 1.82% on a seven day contract.

As the data provided indicates, there are several ways to expand your Bitcoin reserves beyond simply buying on the free market, but over time they become increasingly limited.

As large institutions, energy companies, and governments begin developing Bitcoin mining infrastructure, smaller market participants are being pushed away as cloud mining facilities fail to keep up with demand.

Bitcoin loans seem increasingly the only way available to BTC holders to earn a paid return in BTC in the future, while Bitcoin-backed loans offer HODLers a way to access the value of their tokens without having to sell and create a taxable event.