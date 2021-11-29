No green pass in Milan, no vax against a health worker: “I don’t get killed by the vaccine”. “I see people dying of Covid”

Despite the forewarned and authorized garrison at the Arco della Pace with about 400 participants, the obsession of the no Milanese green pass Piazza Duomo remains. The nineteenth consecutive Saturday of protests, thus, again involves the city center. For the first time no appointment in Piazza Fontana (armored by the police already during the latest demonstrations), but the gathering of hundreds of demonstrators took place directly at the foot of the Cathedral. Confused between the tourists and the Milanese busy shopping, the no passes started whistling and turning on the smartphone torches: it was the signal to start the choirs and start the protest. The intervention of the police was immediate. A first group of demonstrators was isolated and belted by police in riot gear.

Around 18.20, however, almost 200 tried to improvise a procession. Upon entering via Torino they found the road blocked by police and carabinieri. In these hectic moments, the shops in the area, to avoid problems, lowered the shutters and the customers who were inside were blocked for a few minutes.

The police, carabinieri and financial police departments, as explained by the Police Headquarters, “promptly carried out a containment maneuver, avoiding movements of this group in other directions and rejected it in Piazza Duomo, to then gradually disperse it after numerous identifications “. Another group of about a hundred demonstrators was, however, blocked by the contingents of the police in Corso di Porta Ticinese, near the Diocesan Museum, while trying to go to the Darsena.

They were not lacking moments of tension between no vax protesters and citizens in favor of vaccinations who contested the reasons behind the protest. In total, the police identified a hundred people, nine of which will be reported for unannounced demonstration, private violence and public service disruption. Furthermore, further investigations are underway, underline from via Fatebenefratelli, against the participants in the event not notified for “any measures by the judicial authority and administrative sanctions also for the non-use of masks”, mandatory since yesterday also outdoors in Milan, in Piazza Duomo and in the surrounding areas.