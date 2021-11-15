no Green Pass or lockdown and now it is the only Covid-free country

MeteoWeb

The Sweden model it works: the Scandinavian country where everyone should have died out because they weren’t following the very tough Italian restrictions, is the only one not to have the fourth wave evidently thanks to the scientific approach adopted by the Swedish government that it has never imposed restrictions or lockdowns, did not want to introduce the Green Pass and used a soft approach with vaccinations. The Swedes vaccinated on the entire population are the 70%, a figure similar to that ofAustria and of Germany and far less than Italy, Belgium, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, France, Spain, Ireland, Finland, Norway, Denmark and Portugal. Despite the lower number of vaccinated, Sweden is the only country where the virus no longer circulates: the average of new daily cases is stable less than 900 for six months, on a population of over 10 million inhabitants. There mortality is zeroed, with an average of 2 victims per day in the last month. The hospitals are empty and at the moment it is the only Covid-free country, without the fourth wave that instead spreads all around, even the neighboring ones Finland And Norway, which both have many more vaccinated yet both have over 2,000 new cases a day in a population of 5 million. More than double the number of cases in a half population.

The case of Sweden is emblematic: there have never been rigid restrictions that have deprived freedoms, but only useful advice to the population on all those measures to be taken to limit contagion in fragile people. The virus has been left free to run among young people, who are naturally immunized and who are now not vaccinated because they have better protection, the natural one. Overall, since the start of the pandemic, in Sweden there have been many infections (116 thousand cases per million inhabitants), identified thanks to a huge number of tampons made free for the population, but very few deaths (1,478 deaths per million inhabitants). For comparison, in the Italy of the strictest restrictions in the West we have had 80,000 cases per million inhabitants and 2,200 deaths per million inhabitants. In France 111 thousand cases per million inhabitants and 1,804 deaths per million inhabitants, in Spain 108 thousand cases per million inhabitants and 1,874 deaths per million inhabitants. The numbers speak for themselves and do not need interpretations.