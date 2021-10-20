No green pass, protest loses strength

20.10.2021 – 10.00 – The Coordination 15 Octoberand “invites all citizens, associations and movements, without distinction of category, to recognize themselves in this democratic battle for freedom against the Green Pass and the obligation to vaccinate”. But above all “to demonstrate in the squares closest to home”. The reins of the protest against the green certification, of which Trieste has become not only a theater but a symbol, are taken in the hand of the newborn Coordination 15 October: the Clpt “does not intend to participate in the overall management of the mobilizations against the Green Pass”, dismisses Stefano Puzzer with honor and distances himself.

Meanwhile, yesterday the sit-in continued in Piazza Unità: conferences, dialogues and personal stories. There are many people who have shared the microphone, if only to tell their personal experience. A varied crowd, moved by what is now the new management, made up of representatives of workers from different categories: Dario Giacomini, Eva Genzo, Roberto Perga, Stefano Puzzer and Matteo Schiavon.

Yesterday evening, also thanks to the controversy regarding the webcam that transmits live images from Piazza Unità, the demonstrators moved close to the fountain of the four continents. They set up a stage: exponents took the floor from there no vax from all over Italy, who invited the crowd not to give up (“People like us never give up“, Remember?). Fabio Tuiach, present as a representative of the port workers, has promised to “stop the Evergreens loaded with vaccine from China” when they arrive at the Julian port.

L’Port Authority, for its part, has issued a note in which it explains how the port of Trieste is “returning to full capacity” and, thanks to the reopening of gate number four yesterday, “the total number of vehicles transited through gates 1 and 4 was approximately 3500 vehicles”, while the day before yesterday “was 2000 vehicles in course of 24 hours “.

The president of the region, Massimiliano Fedriga, explained how the Prefecture has taken the right path by engaging in dialogue with the demonstrators: “I share the line of dialogue” he explained on the sidelines of a conference that was held yesterday, “I think it is time to lower the level of tension” he concluded.

At the moment square Unit it is crowded with about thirty people who, coming from outside the region, stopped in Trieste for the night. The stage has been dismantled.

