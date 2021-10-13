‘No Hard Feelings’ Jennifer Lawrence stars in the hot comedy film

There Sony Pictures acquired the film No Hard Feelings, a “spicy” comedy with Jennifer Lawrence as the protagonist.

What to know about the film No Hard Feelings

In addition to the news of the Lawrence, we know the film will be directed by Gene Stupnitsky, writer and co-executive producer of The Office of the NBC. No Hard Feelings will be the sequel to Stupnitsky to the 2019 coming-of-age choral comedy Good Boys, his feature film directorial debut. Stupnitsky he is also co-writer of No Hard Feelings, with John Phillips.

The film is set in Montauk, NY, a fraction of the eastern end of Long Island. The package is presented as an R-rated comedy (i.e. prohibited to minors under 17 without the presence of an adult) along the lines of the film by Tom Cruise of 1983 Risky Business and the vehicle’s Cameron Diaz of 2011 Bad Teacher, for which Stupnitsky was an executive producer and writer.

Sony’s victory

Reportedly, the Sony Pictures rejected competition from other streamers and large studios in pursuing the project, including the interest of the distributor of Good Boys from Stupnitsky, there Universal Pictures. The studio has secured No Hard Feelings with the intention of giving the completed film an exclusive theatrical distribution. It is not known what the official price of the project was.

Manufacturers of No Hard Feelings include Alex Saks, Marc Provissiero, Naomi Odenkirk, Justine Polsky And Lawrence. Phillips is executive producer.

Lawrence beyond the movie No Hard Feelings

The comedy is just the latest addition to the list of upcoming projects from Lawrence. After a break from acting on the screen after the release of Dark Phoenix of 2019, the Lawrence returns this year with the holiday film of Netflix Don’t Look Up, a choral comedy by the director of The Big Short Adam McKay. Lawrence reads next to Leonardo DiCaprio, Jonah Hill, Cate Blanchett, Meryl Streep and many others. On the horizon, the Lawrence will act in Mob Girl, directed by Paolo Sorrentino, and will play the founder of Theranos Elizabeth Holmes in Bad Blood, which will reunite the actress with the director McKay.

(Source Variety)