No Hard Feelings, Jennifer Lawrence’s new film announced

According to The Hollywood Reporter magazine, the film will be directed by Gene Stupnitsky

New work commitment on the horizon for one of the most beloved and successful actresses in the golden world of Hollywood, in the past few hours the magazine has revealed the details of the film starring Jennifer Lawrence, class 1990.

Jennifer Lawrence pregnant, photos with the big belly in New York The Hollywood Reporter announced the start of the license plate production Sony which he will see as director Gene Stupnitsky, born in 1977, also involved in writing the screenplay alongside John Phillips, the latter in the role of executive producer.

Additionally, the magazine revealed that filming is expected to kick off at Montauk over the next summer; nThere is no indiscretion regarding the possible date of distribution and the names of other possible actors, so there is nothing left to do but wait to be able to know all the developments.

Jennifer Lawrence turns 31: her best films. PHOTO Jennifer Lawrence (PHOTO) is among the most popular artists in the world of entertainment thanks to a career studded with great triumphs, whose definitive media success came with the saga The Hunger Games in which she played the role of the protagonist Katniss Everdeen dominating the international box office.

Red Sparrow, 5 curiosities about the film with Jennifer Lawrence Among his best known films A cold winter, American Hustle – Appearances can be deceiving And Joy; there was no shortage of important awards, including a victory at the eighty-fifth edition of the Academy Awards in the Best Actress category for On the bright side – Silver Linings Playbook.