no hope of seeing him in 2022, for an insider – Nerd4.life

Insider Tom Henderson reported that, according to a source familiar with Electronic Arts facts, the new Dragon Age by BioWare will not make it to go out in the 2022. More precisely, he said that “there is no chance” that he will make it. The hope is to see it in 2023 at this point, even if there are no certainties about it.

Unfortunately, very little is known about Dragon Age. BioWare prematurely introduced it years ago and hasn’t shown anything playable since. The studio’s problems and the many turnarounds of developers in key roles may have slowed development, but even in this case these are mere guesses.

It should also be said that Electronic Arts is known for presenting its games a few months before launch, so whether or not Dragon Age will be part of its 2022 line up will likely be known in May or June. That said, it remains impossible to make any predictions without knowing the status of the work.

Just recently former BioWare Mark Darrah had spent not-so-kind words for the so-called BioWare Magic, effectively describing what it would consist of. Who knows if the production process of the new Dragon Age has been improved or if, as always, the development team is waiting for the miracle.