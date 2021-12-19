No! In supermarkets in Austria or Germany, vaccinated and unvaccinated are not separated by a barrier

On December 4, 2021, the site Renovatio21.com publishes an article, entitled «Austria, barrier at the supermarket between vaccinated and unvaccinated. Biotic apartheid realized ». Inside, an image is published that would show how people are divided in public places depending on whether or not they are vaccinated against Covid. It is not at all how it is perceived and spread in No Vax environments.

On social media it is claimed that the photo comes from either Austria or Germany.

According to the tale, the barrier would divide vaccinated from unvaccinated.

The photo is of a supermarket chain in Romania.

The barriers were used to sort out who had the Green pass and who did not.

Access without the Green Pass was allowed only in the supermarket, not in shops considered not essential.

The Romanian Green pass is also available for non-vaccinated people, provided they have a negative Covid-19 test result.

Despite the title of the site Renovatio21.com, in the article they are not sure about the real situation shown in the photo:

A metal fence was installed inside the store. We are unable to say how it operates, but it seems that some areas of the supermarket are off limits to the unvaccinated.

The image was also circulated via Facebook with descriptions such as the following from user Franco:

AUSTRIA APARTHEID AT THE SUPERMARKET Austria, supermarket barrier between vaccinated and unvaccinated. Biotic apartheid realized The images of biotic apartheid made in Austria are from today. It is a supermarket of the Kaufland food chain

Austria or Germany? Neither: Romania

We do not find any evidence of locals in Austria and Germany implementing this initiative, but in Romania. Looking for the name of the Kaufland chain we find, in fact, several posts in the local language that refer to a shopping center in the city of Galati.

Here is a video from user Olteanu Dan, released on November 21, 2021:

The initiative and the Green Pass

The sign at the entrance has an arrow to the left that reads “Access to the shops in the shopping arcade only on the basis of the green certificate” (“Acces magazine din galeria comerciala doar pe baza certificatului verde”) and another to the right with the words ” Access to Kaufland ‘(‘ Acces magazin Kaufland ‘).

In practice, the premises have been divided between the essential ones, such as the supermarket where the green certificate is not required, and those deemed non-essential, where the document is required.

It does not divide vaccinated from unvaccinated

It is not at all correct to argue that it is a sort of division between vaccinated and unvaccinated. The Romanian green certificate is also provided to those who have carried out a negative Covid-19 test, not just the vaccinated.

Manuals to download green certificates in case of vaccination, recovery and negative tests.

The request for removal

The measure taken in the shopping center, which apparently appears to be widespread in Romania, has been challenged by an association called the Pro Consumers Association (APC). As regards that of the city of Galati, the head of the body that deals with the Romanian Inspectorate General for Emergency Situations (ISU) asked for its removal, under penalty of sanctions against the center, as it would violate national laws.

Conclusions

This is a private, non-governmental initiative of some commercial centers in Romania. Contrary to what was stated on social media, it does not appear that the case took place in Germany or Austria. The initiative concerned the holders or not of the Romanian Green pass, which like the Italian one does not only concern vaccinated people: those who were in possession of it following the negative test could access the supermarket.

