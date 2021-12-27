no incentives in the 2022 Budget Law

UPS AND DOWNS – The automotive sector is certainly one of those that has suffered the most from the restrictions introduced in 2020 to stem the pandemic. Not only because of the travel restrictions that all Italians have been called to respect, but also because the closure of many businesses has inevitably contributed to reducing the purchasing power of many families. Those who had thought of replacing their car have often postponed the purchase waiting for better times. The situation eased in the months between the end of 2020 and the beginning of 2021 thanks to the incentives which have been introduced on several occasions by the government, which has listened to the cry for help launched by many experts. However, anyone expecting a new round of aid is bound to be disappointed.

NO INCENTIVES FOR THE CAR – The countdown for the approval of the Budget Law 2022, which will soon pass in the Senate. The procedure must compulsorily be completed by 31 December, a date which is now approaching and therefore excludes the possibility of any type of modification. However, this does not provide good news for car manufacturers and industry insiders: in fact, the text does not provide incentives for the purchase of cars, both new and used.

THE PROTESTS – The decision provoked quite a few protests, especially from Anfia, the national association of the automotive industry sector. According to an estimate, a drop in registrations equal to 161,000 cars over the twelve months. Definitely alarming numbers for many companies, which are struggling with turnover that certainly does not appear positive. Gianluca Ficco, Uilm national secretary, did not use half words in commenting on the provision: “The absence of the bonus is emblematic of the lack of interest our government shows for the ecological transition in the automotive sector. The joke is that the government adopted incentives for electric cars when they were not produced in Italy, while today that we produce them they let them decline. It almost seems that we are working against national interests ”.

A SUBSEQUENT MEASURE? – The only hope is that the executive led by Mario Draghi can make at least a partial turnaround in the first months of 2022 and introduce a new round of aid. This alone would also make it possible to foster the ecological transition process also advocated by car manufacturers.