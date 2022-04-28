No increase in sudden deaths in young people post Covid vaccine

In recent months, an insistent opinion has been pursued on social media, if not bordering on manic, according to which the deaths of young people (or sportsmen) following anti-Covid vaccination have increased. Since facts are one thing, while opinions are quite another, the scientific evidence has been clearly expressed (also) in this field. And, once again, the facts belie the opinions.

Sudden cardiac deaths in young people are not caused by the vaccine

The Covid-19 vaccine did not increase sudden cardiac deaths in young people





There sudden cardiac death represents a dramatic event still being explored today, with alarming data well before the advent of the pandemic.

Suffice it to say that in Italy an average of 170 people die a day of sudden cardiac death and that, in 2018 alone, 62 thousand died of heart disease.

The advent of vaccinations against Covid-19 caused a substrate of skepticism towards science of which we had almost forgotten, as it was limited to a narrow circle of people who until some time ago did not cause much sensation. One of the most frequently run rumors is that according to which vaccinations against Covid would have caused an increase in sudden cardiac deaths in young and / or sports subjects.

There is no post on social media that reports the news of one of these tragic events under which the conspiracy theorist on duty does not find anything better to do than to attribute these misfortunes (which, as we have seen above, have always happened) to the vaccine. Going in order, while opinions are written on social comments, the facts are sanctioned in scientific journals through that scientific method that has accompanied us since Galileo.

Sudden cardiac deaths and vaccination

The first fact was decreed by the “Office for National Statistics“, Or the institute that deals with statistical analysis in the United Kingdom, which from the analysis of the data has established that there is no evidence of a change in the number of cardiac deaths or deaths from any cause after vaccination against Covid-19 in young people aged 12-29 in England.

However, the real data that should make us think is the one according to which deaths in 2020 increased from suicide in young women and from accidental poisoning (mostly drug poisoning) in young males.

In addition, another very alarming fact is what emerges from a study also conducted in the youth population which showed how while there is no evidence of an association between Covid-19 vaccination and an increased risk of deathin reverse Sars-CoV-2 infection was associated with a substantially higher risk of death for cardiac causes and for all causes. In short, it is the virus that kills, not the vaccine. Virus which, it must be remembered, increases the risk of developing by about 6 times myocarditis.

Sudden cardiac deaths in vaccinated athletes

Another fact disproved the views that vaccination caused an increase in sudden cardiac deaths and overall adverse effects in athletes. A study published in the prestigious journal The Lancet showed that vaccination against Sars-CoV-2 is well tolerated in elite athletes and is associated with few significant side effects. Where these did occur, however, they were short-lived and did not affect sports participation.

The scientific evidence on the issue establishes two indisputable facts: the vaccine did not increase sudden cardiac deaths in young people. Sudden cardiac deaths in young people are not caused by the vaccine. Is it the same concept? Yes, but repetita iuvant