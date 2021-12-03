no injuries. The provincial road re …

12 o’clock. Extinguished flames but still a lot of work to do: the firefighters are still securing the building and area affected by the fire at the Movendum gym in viale Vicenza in Lonigo. The roof of the gym, which also affected the first floor of the building, went up in flames. No one was injured. The firefighters arrived from Vicenza, Arzignano, Verona and subsequently from the local detachment with 3 fire engines, 3 tank trucks, 2 ladder trucks, the air wagon and 23 operators assisted by the guard officer, began the extinguishing operations. The San Feliciano road was closed for rescue operations. The firefighters managed in a short time to contain the flames, cutting the central part of the wooden roof of the building about 80 meters long and 15 meters wide.

The operations of the firefighters will presumably continue all day today, therefore the provincial road will still remain closed: the most probable hypothesis is the reopening of vehicles to circulation in the late afternoon. However, there are alternative routes and the traffic does not seem to suffer much.

Serious damage to the first floor of the building. The complete shutdown of the beams and the uncovering of the roof are now underway to exclude other outbreaks still present. The causes of the fire are being investigated.

9.30 am. Furious fire in progress in Lonigo in Viale Vicenza. The flames broke out at 8.30 along the wooden beams of the building that houses the changing room of the Movendum gym and then extended to the building. No one injured. The smoke can be seen from afar and has arrived in the center of the town. Firefighters arrived on the spot from Vicenza and Arzignano. Traffic blocked along the provincial road to Vicenza.