No, international organizations are not “mutilating children”

If you only have a few seconds, read these lines to find out if it is true that these international organizations are “mutilating children”: A viral post cites a report by the United Nations, UNESCO and WHO with guidelines on sexuality education published in 2009 and revised in 2018, but misinterprets it.

Checked, half co-founder facts checked Consulted UN agencies and experts on the subject who indicated that the report is distorted, taken out of context and interprets sexuality only from a genital and adult-centric concept.

Consulted UN agencies and experts on the subject who indicated that the report is distorted, taken out of context and interprets sexuality only from a genital and adult-centric concept. Misinformation stories about comprehensive sex education circulate in different formats and have already been debunked by other international fact-checkers such as AFP, Reuters, Neutral, Colombia Check and EFE.

Is circulating on Instagram a Post which indicates that “International organizations are deforming children,” and cites a document by the United Nations (UN), the World Health Organization (WHO) and the United Nations Educational, Scientific Organization and Culture (UNESCO) titled “International Technical Guidelines on Sexuality Education”.

However, This is wrong. Although the report exists, it has been misinterpreted in publication, as experts and the same organizations told Chequedo, the media’s co-founder. facts checked, The goal of the document is to promote “structured education about sex and relationships in a way that is positive, empowering, and focused on what is best for a young person”, rather than “distorting children” as the viral content suggests. It has been claimed in.

This post distorts a report from international organizations

The misinformation material indicates: “In 2018, the United Nations, WHO and UNESCO released a document titled ‘International Technical Guidelines on Sexuality Education’, in line with the 2030 World Agenda. It promotes ‘the development of respectful social and sexual relationships’. It is based on gender norms.”

He report Which quote is real?, The first edition was published in 2009, as indicated in the introduction. The updated and revised edition, commissioned by UNESCO, was published in 2018. The document was prepared by UNESCO, Joint United Nations Program on HIV/AIDS, United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF). UN Women and WHO.

However, He Post Takes out of context and misinterprets portions of the report, For example, when it is stated that the aim of comprehensive sex education (CSE) is, among other things, to “‘develop the skills needed to support healthy choices'”, this means that ‘children and young people ( …) build respectful and healthy relationships with romantic ones.” And sexual couples” (sic).

“Healthy because at this age The child is taught to respect others and receive respect from others., lies in this prevention of sexual abuse In childhood, something that happens often and during the pandemic it has increased with 7 x 24 confinement in homes. It is he who embraces romantic or sexual relationships. So that the girl or boy does not become sexually exploited, “he explained to Chequedo, one half of the co-founders facts checkedMabel Bianco, Master’s degree in Public Health and President and Founder of the Foundation for the Study and Research of Women (FEIM) in Argentina.

Besides, Clarified that the concept of sexuality is not exclusively related to genitalia: “The concept of sexuality is broad, not limited to biology or genitalia, which is why it is important not to read it in the way that adults usually do in the context of genitalia, which has nothing to do with ”

What is ESI (Comprehensive Sexuality Education)

UNFPA reported that, according to their analysis, “Comprehensive Sexuality Education (ESI) Program They contribute to the following outcomes: delayed initiation of sexual intercourse, lower frequency of sexual intercourse, fewer sexual partners, less risk behavior, greater use of condoms, and greater use of contraceptives.

“ESI not only protects and prevents children and adolescents from childhood sexual exploitation and sexual violence Helps identify, intervene or break cycles of violence“, the UNFPA Communications Sector explained to Chequedo.

For more than 4 decades, sex education According to an article published in The Journal of Adolescent Health, this has been a critically important but controversial public health and policy issue in the United States.

The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) states that ESI “should include” Benefits of delaying sexProviding information about normal reproductive development and contraception to prevent unwanted pregnancies, as well as barrier protection to prevent sexually transmitted infections (STIs).

According to the agency, instructions should also be given regarding such programs. How to have healthy sexual and non-sexual relationshipsIdentification and prevention of gender identity, sexual orientation and sexual violence.

Theresa Granger, professor in the Department of Nursing at the Suzanne Dvorak-Peck School of Social Work at the University of Southern California (USC), assures that comprehensive sexuality education goes beyond the biophysical aspects. “It’s about focusing on Emotional, psychosocial and economic impacts What happens when youth and teens have sex and other sexual behaviors,” he added.

Elizabeth Nash, former acting associate director of state affairs at the Guttmacher Institute, believes that “sex education is about life skills, “There are a lot of things you carry with you throughout your life, but you only learn them once or twice in school,” he told USC.

The misinformation has been debunked by several fact-checkers

The Instagram account that shared this publication is called First the Data and This is not the first time he has spread misinformation. On this topic. In fact, this has already been verified by AFP.

Reuters Fact Check also verified the related content, where the same report is named in English. As stated in this note, Although the materials outline guidelines on sex education for children and youth, none of them contain the statement that “children should have sexual partners.” what on the contrary Post, Will Zeck, head of UNFPA’s sexual and reproductive health branch, assured the news agency that the quote – which has gone viral on social networks – This is wrong.

From facts checked We have also refuted similar misinformation. For example, we have explained to you that it is wrong that the United Nations has called for the “decriminalization” of pedophilia in a report.

Stéphane Dujarric, spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General, said in a press conference on April 18, 2023 that “the United Nations is determined to fight against the sexual exploitation of children, defending children from sexual exploitation and abuse.” is a crime and supports countries protect children,

The disinformation narrative linking ESI raises certain topics and takes them out of context

The last paragraph of the disinformation material, which is signed “Anonymous”, indicates that “they are mutilating children” and documents international organizations creating “p3d0filia (sic) throughout the world to destroy the traditional family. “Demand for the final and future legalization of Sample.” However, this is also a lie.

Many misinformation about CSE link it to “worldwide” pedophilia. fact checkers (fact checkers) from around the world, such as Maldita.es and Chequeado, co-founder of media facts checkedAFP, Colombia Czech and EFE, This statement has been refuted, which is used in different ways positions Referencing and distorting various reports from international or national organizations on social networks.

At this point, medical expert Mabel Bianco warned: “This paragraph indicates that he has not read the document. He took some topics out of context and classified it as Contrary to what the document precisely proposes, Because it indicates that if there is not enough sex education, boys and girls look for information on the internet and the main providers there are pedophile groups who use it not only to give bad information but also to push information and promote pedophilia. We also do it to promote it.

“CSE is essential so that children and adolescents know their bodies, have the tools to communicate their wishes, know how to identify situations of violence, know where and who to go when they need help, and They can get scientific and educational information.” quality,” UNFPA concluded.

