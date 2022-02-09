no isolation for the positives- Corriere.it

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, responding to the House of Commons, stressed the desire to anticipate the end of the latest restrictions if the encouraging trend of the data continues in the coming weeks.

By the end of February i positive for Covid in the UK they will no longer have a legal obligation to remain in solitary confinement. At the moment, those who have contracted the Coronavirus must remain in quarantine for five days.

what the premier foresees Boris Johnson: all anti-Covid restrictions are removed, including the basic rule of isolating those who contracted the virus from other people. He announced it during Question Time in the House of Commons, underlining that the encouraging trend of the constant decline in infections and hospitalizations in recent weeks must continue. At the moment, daily infections are on average 64,000.

The British Prime Minister said that he will present the government’s strategy to live with Covid, thus changing the way of treating the disease and starting to think no longer as a pandemic but as a endemic, on February 21. The date for “the new normal”, with the end of the latest anti-Covid rules, was set for March 24: the latest restrictions, therefore, would fall a month before the schedule.

On January 27, some restrictions had already been removed, such as the green pass (introduced in December and only for discos and large events) and the obligation to wear a mask in shops and on public transport.