no Italian dubbing, only subtitles

Directly from Techland’s social profiles comes the complete list of languages ​​supported by Dying Light 2: among these there will also be Italian, but only as regards the localization of the subtitles and the elements that will make up the menu and interface.

After showing the graphic modes of Dying Light 2 on Xbox Series X and the corresponding graphic presets on PlayStation 5, the representatives of the Polish development house thus dissolve the latest doubts relating to the multilingual localization of the blockbuster horror in the open world.

The infographic packaged by Techland is quite eloquent and cites the full list of languages ​​that will be supported at launch. Net of the aforementioned absence of dubbing in Italian, and therefore the translation of all the audio part between dialogues and recordings to be found by entering the open world map, the explorers of the City of Dying Light 2 will be able to count on a particularly wide multilingual localization.

In fact, there will be 17 languages ​​in which the title will be translated, for a total of 999 actors who have lent their voices to dub all the dialogues of the game; on average, each multilingual version has engaged no less than 58 voice actors, and this does nothing but testify in favor of the longevity and richness of contents (narrative and playful) to be enjoyed.

Still on the subject of plot contents, in recent days Techland has specified that the script of Dying Light 2 is composed of 350,000 words, for a total of over 40,000 lines of dialogue for the hero, secondary characters and enemies.