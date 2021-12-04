no jokes with Salernitana! Six new training

Tuesday is Milan-Liverpool, today there is Milan-Salernitana. And a great team has to think one game at a time trying, if possible, to win them all: “We have done – has explained Pegs at the press conference – used to these close encounters, we have our timing. Times are always short, but we studied our opponents well and we had time to recover energy and prepare well for this match. “

The probable formation

On the other hand, it is essential that the Rossoneri approach this match well: the mistakes allowed against Fiorentina and Sassuolo must not be committed and it is important to give continuity to the good performance – both in terms of game and result – in Genoa. Pioli will continue in his shifts to have everyone at the most for every single game this end of the year: “When you speak – insituted the Rossoneri coach – turnover is not turnover, which for me does not exist, for me they are all owners, it becomes inevitable: we must necessarily let the players catch their breath from a physical and mental point of view “.

Therefore, the following formation will go on the field with six new features compared to Marassi: Florenzi, Tomori, Romagnoli and Theo in defense in front of Maignan, Bakayoko and Kessie (favorite over Bennacer) in the median, Saelemaekers, Diaz and Leao behind Pellegri, at the first great chance as a starter. As in all matches, however, not so much the men will count, but the head: before thinking of Liverpool there is Salernitana and Milan absolutely cannot afford to lose any more points.

Come on Simon!

Aside from all this, the thought goes to Kjaer, operated on his knee yesterday and forced to pits for about 6 months. Inter are right and make it clear how much the Rossoneri defender is all the good of our caclio: “A champion is not recognized only by how he plays football. Simon comes back soon, we are waiting for you on the pitch at San Siro to give you the applause you deserve”. Come on Simon, we are waiting for you!