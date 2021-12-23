no Juve for Mario Rui. Freuler misses Turin

MILAN – The sports judge, after the nineteenth day of the Serie A championship, stopped a total of seven players, all for one day. Among them, the only one to have been expelled in the last round is Tessman, of the Venice (“for having been responsible for a serious foul of play”). Not expelled, they remedied the yellow card that triggered the sanction. Freuler (Atalanta, out against the Turin), Dalbert (Cagliari, nothing Sampdoria), Sturaro (Genoa, out against the Sassuolo), Calhanoglu (Inter, out against the Bologna), Mario Rui (Naples, will miss the challenge with the Juventus), Askildsen (Sampdoria, skip the Cagliari), Caldara (Venice, with Tessman skip the Salerno). The sports justice body also imposed a fine of € 3,000 on the Lazio for “to have, during the first half, his supporters threw two firecrackers in the playing area”, during the match of Venice. Finally, no decision was made by the sports judge on Udinese-Salernitana, not disputed due to the non-presentation of the Campania team in Friuli, blocked by the ASL due to contagions from Covid. There Salerno in fact, he announced a complaint about the possible 0-3 at the table, thus blocking the process of sports justice.