“No kisses under the mistletoe”, “No, make out with whoever you want” – Corriere.it

Ministers and the premier’s staff contradict each other on the rules to follow to prevent the spread of the virus during the holidays

FROM OUR CORRESPONDENT

LONDON – Great is the disorder under the Christmas sky of London. Party or no party? Kissing under the mistletoe or keeping your distance?

In the shadow of the Omicron variant, people are wondering what to do: but the government is not of much help, because these days Prime Minister and Ministers have said everything and the opposite of everything.

Boris Johnson he insists: “We want people to continue as they do now – he said yesterday -. They shouldn’t delete anything, there is no need to do that. Christmas this year will be considerably better than last year ». So go ahead at Christmas parties, an obligatory tradition in the English offices, as well as at school plays, another great classic.

Too bad that the Undersecretary for Economic Development, George Freeman, said the exact opposite, urging companies to cancel Christmas parties: «With my staff we will make a toast on Zoom», he said.

But in Downing Street they are of a completely different opinion: “There is nothing in the current rules that prevents anyone from having Christmas parties,” a spokesman said. We don’t want people to cancel these events, there is no governmental indication for this. ” And yesterday at number 10 they confirmed that they too go on with a whole series of “holiday events” for the staff, despite the controversy of recent days that saw Boris accused of having organized a party in December last year, when it was theoretically prohibited.

However, many offices, especially in the City, have adopted the line of prudence and have canceled or reduced the celebrations: but it is a patchy landscape, because in these days invitations for pre-Christmas drinks continue to arrive.

But what to do once we get together? The Minister of Labor, Theresa Coffey, warned not to “make out under the mistletoe” with strangers: but was promptly denied by the Minister of Health, Sajid Javid, who peremptorily urged to “making out with whomever you like: it’s not the government’s business with whom you kiss. Enjoy it“.

In short, everyone does as he thinks, at least for the moment. And it is a great contrast with continental Europe, in panic and with governments that are chasing each other to impose restrictions and bans.

From London they look almost incredulous: “Britain is perhaps the best place in Europe to spend this Christmas”, writes today the Telegraph, who adds that they are “starting to look like the new Sweden: keeping calm and carrying on,” keeping calm and moving forward.

There are several factors behind the British attitude. First of all, we do not want to go back to new lockdowns, so as not to hit an economy that has started to run more than any other developed country, with an expected growth of almost 7 per cent; then there is the fear that public opinion, tried by two years of pandemic, would not accept new restrictions on freedom (here there have never been real checks, even during lockdowns, we have always relied on the spontaneous collaboration of the people).

So everything is aimed at a drastic acceleration of the vaccination campaign, hoping that it will be sufficient to contain the variants as well.

Because in London they don’t pay much attention to the trend of infections, which is relatively high, with 50,000 new cases a day, but rather keep an eye on the level of hospitalizations and deaths, which remains absolutely manageable, with fewer than a thousand patients in intensive care e about 120 deaths a day.



So they reintroduced the obligation to wear a mask in shops and on public transport, but the hypothesis of a green pass or a vaccination obligation is very far away, because they are considered counterproductive measures.

So? Merry Christmas to all (for the moment).