No, Kylie Jenner didn’t create a wedding registry with Travis Scott

There won’t be a Kardashian-Jenner wedding any time soon despite fans thinking Kylie Jenner is about to walk down the aisle to marry Travis Scott.

Rumors swirled this week that the Kylie Cosmetics founder celebrated her bridal shower at Craig’s with her sisters when she stepped out as the only sister in white. Then, fans believed they found Jenner’s registry which belonged to “Cactus Jack,” which is Scott’s label name, and “Mother Goose” with a wedding date of Dec. 10, 2022.

The registry included items only a billionaire would ask for — as if a billionaire had a registry — like a Daum Crystal Jardin du Cactus sculpture that would cost a guest more than $36,000.

However, a rep for Jenner, 24, tells Page Six exclusively that the registry doesn’t belong to the makeup mogul. The rep also confirms that the family dinner the other night was not a bridal shower.

Although the ledger is not owned by the makeup mogul, he requested items worthy of a billionaire. Scully & Scully

The clarification comes after Kourtney Kardashian shut down the rumor that Jenner was engaged, which started on a social media account claiming to be her son Mason.

“Hello everyone, hope it’s a nice Thursday,” the 43-year-old Poosh founder tweeted Thursday. “After months and months of thinking, you would all know that Mason is NOT on these fake accounts, some of you don’t.

“So I’m going to state it clearly,” she continued. “This is NOT Mason on these fake social media accounts talking about our family. »

Jenner and Scott started dating in 2017, broke up in 2019, and got back together in 2021.FilmMagic

Jenner and the ‘Sicko Mode’ rapper, 31, have had an on-again-off-again relationship since welcoming their first child, Stormi, in 2018, but got back together in 2021 before she became pregnant with their second child. , a son formerly known as Wolf.

She has yet to reveal the baby boy’s new name, born in February.

