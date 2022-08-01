No, Kylie Jenner is not the most polluting star of the year: find out who abuses her carbon footprint the most

The life of a star is far from being like ours! And yet they too contribute to the decline of the environment and some even more than others… Find out who is the most polluting star of 2022.

On July 19, Kylie Jenner ignited the web after posting a photo of her in front of her private jet and that of her companion, Travis Scott. Pretending to hesitate between going with one of the two, the star created a huge scandal since the journey was only a few kilometers and approximately 12 minutes.

The British media “The Guardian” has also shared an Instagram post that has gone viral. We learn that Drake, Kim Kardashian and many others were responsible for several tons of CO2 emissions for just a few minutes in the air.

Responding on Instagram to criticism of these flights, Drake replied, “It’s just about moving planes to whatever airport they’re stored at, for anyone who was interested in the logistics… no one takes that flight.” An answer that has no more to Internet users…

Who takes the palm?

The marketing agency Yard subsequently published a study on Twitter which revealed the most polluting private jet journeys since the beginning of the year. Thus, Twenty-one celebrities alone would be responsible for the emission of 3376.64 tons of CO2.

And it is Taylor Swift who wins the sad palm of the most polluting star of 2022! Indeed, the singer alone is responsible for an emission of 8.293 tons of CO2. Faced with the reactions provoked by the article, Taylor Swift’s agents reacted quickly. “Taylor’s jet is regularly loaned out to other people. Attributing most or all of these trips to him is patently incorrect,” a statement read.

AFP / A. Weiss

In second place in this ranking we find Jay-Z with an emission of 6,981 tons of CO2. Other infamous celebrities include Oprah Winfrey, Steven Spielberg and Kim Kardashian for the shortest flights. 14 minutes, 18 minutes and 23 minutes respectively.