No laughing in North Korea for 11 days

On the occasion of the tenth anniversary of the death of Kim Jong Il, father of the current North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, North Korea has imposed a national mourning that prohibits the population from any attitude of joy. For 11 days, celebrations of any kind, birthdays, funerals and even smiles were banned. Absolute ban also on the consumption of alcohol while on December 17, the day the leader who ruled the country from 1994 to 2011 died, families will not even be able to go shopping at the supermarket. This year, the mourning period has been extended to 11 days as it is the 10th anniversary of death, but it usually lasts 10 days. State TV aired propaganda songs and documentary films about the late leader while newspapers published articles venerating Kim Jong II, calling for greater unity with Kim Jong-un.

“During the mourning period, we must not drink alcohol, laugh or engage in recreational activities,” a North Korean from the northeastern border town of Sinuiju told Radio Free Asia (RFA). According to the Daily Mail, the source, who remained anonymous for obvious security reasons, said that in the past many people who have been caught drinking during the mourning period have been arrested and treated as ideological criminals. “They were taken away and never seen again.”