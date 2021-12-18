World

No laughing in North Korea for 11 days

Photo of James Reno James Reno3 hours ago
0 84 1 minute read

On the occasion of the tenth anniversary of the death of Kim Jong Il, father of the current North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, North Korea has imposed a national mourning that prohibits the population from any attitude of joy. For 11 days, celebrations of any kind, birthdays, funerals and even smiles were banned. Absolute ban also on the consumption of alcohol while on December 17, the day the leader who ruled the country from 1994 to 2011 died, families will not even be able to go shopping at the supermarket. This year, the mourning period has been extended to 11 days as it is the 10th anniversary of death, but it usually lasts 10 days. State TV aired propaganda songs and documentary films about the late leader while newspapers published articles venerating Kim Jong II, calling for greater unity with Kim Jong-un.

“During the mourning period, we must not drink alcohol, laugh or engage in recreational activities,” a North Korean from the northeastern border town of Sinuiju told Radio Free Asia (RFA). According to the Daily Mail, the source, who remained anonymous for obvious security reasons, said that in the past many people who have been caught drinking during the mourning period have been arrested and treated as ideological criminals. “They were taken away and never seen again.”

Source link

Photo of James Reno James Reno3 hours ago
0 84 1 minute read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

The shock campaign of the EU (financed and then withdrawn): “The Islamic veil is freedom”

November 4, 2021

Car with 2 couples crashes, the two boyfriends die

October 31, 2021

first case. The archipelago decides for a possible lockdown

October 31, 2021

Zemmour is a candidate in France and tries to make up for it – Corriere.it

3 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button