no layoffs for 62 workers

In the Befana stocking, 62 Coop employees from Palermo found a welcome surprise: trade unions and the company found an agreement to manage the surplus of personnel declared by the Radenza Group since the start of the negotiations for the acquisition of 12 Coop stores in Sicily closed since December 24th. Exodus incentives and extraordinary layoffs are measures that are added to the restructuring and modernization plan of the points of sale, the blocking of turnover, the relocation of personnel and the investment plan for the opening of new points of sale by 2024.

The unions Filcams Cgil, FIascat Cisl and Uiltucs Uil met the company to continue the discussion to materialize the contents of the framework agreement of last October 26 and define all the obligations related to the takeover. The operation also envisages the posting of the coop banner in another 300 group sales points. The dispute in Palermo concerns hypermarkets inside the Forum and La Torre shopping centers (Palermo) and the supermarkets in piazzetta Bagnasco, Sperlinga, viale del Fante, and via Di Marzo.

Monja Caiolo, Mimma Calabrò and Marianna Flauto, secretaries general in Sicily of Filcams, Fisascat and Uiltucs, explain that “the acquisition involves a restructuring plan and a reduction in sales areas. In particular, the company calculated 267 redundancies of which 152 in Catania, 62 in Palermo, 35 in Messina and 18 in Ragusa. Thanks to the trade union agreement, the employees will be relocated in three years and with redundancy periods which will make it possible to protect all the approximately 800 jobs. A block on turnover and redundancy incentives is also envisaged. These are all measures thanks to which the risk of layoffs has been averted, reassuring all the families involved and restoring a climate of serenity, trust and hope for a better future. The next meeting will be held on January 19th “.