“No link between acute hepatitis in children and Covid vaccine”

The vaccine against Covid-19 has “no connection” with the unknown form of hepatitis that has affected several children in Europe, of which 2 cases are confirmed in Italy. This was stated by the Ministry of Health in a circular issued today, which confirms what has already been claimed by various experts in recent days.

“No link with the Covid-19 vaccine has been identified and a questionnaire administered to the cases, on food and personal habits, has not identified any common exposure”, reads the circular from the ministry. “There has been a recent increase in the number of children with severe acute hepatitis of unknown etiology in the UK and probably in a number of other countries in Europe. Investigations are ongoing in all countries reporting cases – writes the ministry – but at the moment the cause of hepatitis in these children remains unknown “.

The health authorities who are investigating in the UK, where the majority of cases have occurred so far, “believe, based on the clinical and epidemiological characteristics of the cases under consideration, that an infectious cause is the most likely, and in particular the Adenovirus infection “. Such infections, explains the Ministry of Health, “are common and usually cause mild illness, with symptoms similar to colds, vomiting and diarrhea. Most people infected with an Adenovirus have no complications. Adenoviruses do not commonly cause the disease. hepatitis, which is a rare complication, usually known among immunocompromised individuals. “

There are two hypotheses in the field for now: “It could be hypothesized either the appearance of a new variant in circulation that causes severe hepatitis in children, or that a variant commonly in circulation is affecting mainly younger children perhaps immunologically unprotected in relation to the less circulation of Adenovirus during the Covid-19 pandemic “, concludes the ministry.