“No link with Covid or vaccine. So we took care of it “

The new acute hepatitis of unknown origin that infects children is frightening. There are 108 suspected cases in Great Britain, 38 in the EU of which 11 in Italy. One such case is that of a five-year-old Latina. The baby was hospitalized at the beginning of March at Goretti, in the Pediatric ward led by Professor Riccardo Lubrano.

“He’s fine now and he’s back home. He was discharged in early April. The child arrived at the emergency room of the Latina hospital with fever and vomiting, but the parents did not think about a liver problem also because there were no direct indications ».

Acute hepatitis in children, what treatments? Symptoms, medicines and checks: doctors’ advice

Instead?

“He had a major rise in transaminases and an acute insult to the liver. You worried us that this hepatitis was not caused by known factors. ‘

As in the other cases found in Italy and abroad.

“We have studied and studied to understand the causes. Hypothesized a metabolic, toxic, viral, even genetic origin. But the investigations have not given feedback, we have not found anything “.

How’s the baby?

“He’s fine, he was discharged in early April and went home. We treated him with fluid therapy and he had a complete recovery of his liver functions ».

Should we worry about this unknown hepatitis?

“We need caution, but we mustn’t alarm families. We sent an alert to all pediatricians in the area inviting them to report suspicious cases to us “.

Could there be a link with Covid?

“Our little patient did not have the covid, was subjected to swabs several times and always tested negative.”

And with the vaccine?

“He’s not vaccinated because he was too young to get the first dose.”

What do you think of the hypothesis of an adenovirus as a cause?

«It must be taken with the springs. It is possible of course, but for example the Latina child was negative for adenovirus “.

Are you continuing to follow him?

“Of course, he comes in day hospital and is constantly monitored.”