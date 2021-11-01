“No long-term effect”

No reason to think about the long-term effects of the covid vaccine. Word of Professor Anthony Fauci, White House consultant and director of the National Institute of allergy and infectious disease. ” It would be absolutely unusual to have a measurable long-term effect in 10 or 20 years, there is no vaccine for any and therefore there is no reasonableness in believing that in 10 or 20 there could be a deleterious effect, there is no there is no precedent, there is not even a mechanistic reason to think it, ” he says to Che tempo che fa.

” If we look at the various countries, the current degree of problem is related to the real percentage of those who have been vaccinated, in the US we still have 64 million people who have not been vaccinated although they could be. There are 28 million children between the ages of 5 and 11 … if we can vaccinate all these children and protect them we could have a dynamic effect on virus protection in the United States, “he adds.

“It is true – he observes – that the curve of cases is going down, but not with the degree that we would like. We hope that by vaccinating more people we can have an even greater decrease”.