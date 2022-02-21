No Man’s Sky: how it survived one of the worst launches in gamer history

The history of the development of No Man’s Sky It is one of the paradigmatic milestones that pointed out one of the mistakes from which gaming does not seem to learn: enabling pre-orders . The case in which the indie developer faced Hello Games set the precedent for future disasters that made situations like the one in CD Projekt Red with Cyberpunk 2077 were inexcusable for the players.

The first time this independent megaproject was heard of was at the conference VGX in 2013, where a trembling Sean Murray -responsible studio director- recounted that his small studio of six people had started working on a title that seemed like a dream: No Man’s Sky, an infinite universe, with procedurally generated maps and planets, where players had to colonize the galaxy and could do so with the help of any friend.

It didn’t take much for Sony was convinced that this indie would be a gate breaker, so he arranged with Hello Games take care of publishing and advertising. Soon the studio became in the first prodigy of gaming nextgen to present an indie on Sony’s main stage during the exhibition E3 2014.

The first announcement from an indie at Sony’s E3 keynote.

It should be noted that the video game industry was very different eight years ago. Until now, one of the few controversies with a high international impact had been the publication of Destiny (Bungie-Activision), which had aroused the fury of consumers for the disparity between the poor experience with which they found themselves after being specially acclaimed by the specialized media. The GTA V (rock star) would break the consumer scheme only at the end of 2014, while PlayStation would also change the conception of the industry with the announcement of its first VR peripheral for PS4 and the service of Playstation Now. But the most important thing was that at the end of that year the controversy of GamerGate that put on the table the discussion of the ethics of the media and the coexistence between male and female players in terms of gender discrimination.

So the announcement of No Man’s Sky It was received with an excessive emotion worthy of an audience which had not yet suffered the consequences of the exponential growth of its niche at the industry level. Supporting and pre-ordering the game implied contributing to indie studios, it was a way of contributing to the developer that “moved” the heart of Sony . Until Elon Musk was thrilled: who wouldn’t want to be a part of this futuristic, sci-fi-esque adventure where players were motivated to be colonists of their own universes?

The moment that would forever mark the route of No Man’s Sky It was when pre-orders were enabled to reserve the title. Already in June 2016, the crazed public was encouraged to pre-order it for $60 and added excitement to the impending release in August of that year. The consecutive leaks of the game did nothing but fan the flame of hype and the whole phenomenon became an unstoppable avalanche of expectation.

The vertigo that was lived in the offices of Hello Games it was shocking. Months after the start of pre-orders, Sean Murray had to go out and communicate two very difficult ideas: the launch was going to have to be delayed a few months and that even after that delay, the game would need a day one patch of gigantic proportions.

A huge update doesn’t seem like a particularly relevant thing nowadays. In fact, it has become a norm that the big releases have imposed and have accustomed consumers to as a way of appeasing them every time a premiere is expected that has generated much expectation. But in 2016, a patch of this style was not received with the same tranquility : journalists specializing in gaming began to break embargoes and say that No Man’s Sky it was less than half of what was promised, that its errors made it an unplayable experience and that the promised “wonderful” galaxies were just clusters of desert maps.

Only the very premiere of the game seemed to be able to save the developers from the players whose fanatical love quickly turned to rancor. But there was no case: the August 9, 2016consumers found themselves with a game that did not have a cooperative world, where the servers collapsed due to the number of players, which offered spaces with repeated ecosystems and crashes that made it an impossible experience to navigate.

Criticism systematically destroyed No Man’s Sky. The youtubers did not miss a chance to beat the title and Hello Games seemed destined for the worst end. “During those dark days it would have been very easy to give up…even expected or the norm, but two things helped me get out of bed. L The first was that we could see something that others could not: thousands of players continued to play every day, about 25 hours a day. They were enjoying it and wanted to do it more ”, counted Sean Murray at a conference of Game Developers Conference 2020.

The indie studio hit the ground running right away, releasing constant patches to fix every single flaw that had been found in their game. Until the last update of 2022 called “Sentinel”, Hello Games worked on 50 patches for pc49 for PlayStation and 20 for Xbox (version released in 2018) . The updates weren’t just part of game fixes and optimizations, but added new tools, dynamics and axes in which players could continue to discover as well. No Man’s Sky.

“The second thing that made me get out of bed after the disaster was that I wanted to go out and fight this narrative that was established that the development team had been dishonest or even lazy. I never found a lazy developer; I must have made mistakes, but the Hello Games team is incredibly talented and hardworking, so I thought his legacy should and deserved to be corrected”, said Sean Murray during his reflection at GDC 2020.

Every new update and DLC It was completely free even during a time when microtransactions and story content had generated a lot of buzz and resistance. For 2020, Hello Games He even managed to include crossplay between platforms (including for PlayStaton 5) and set a firm foot that everything that could be achieved in the game was with elements within the experience and not with real money.

That same year, The Game Awards recognized the efforts of Hello Games by nominating No Man’s Sky as “Best Ongoing Game” creating that narrative that Murray longed for so much: the game had not died before it was born, but it was a title that, even until this year, has a road map that wants to dazzle all the players who put their vote of confidence in the studio Independent.

