No-mask prevents the flight from leaving, thrown out of force

ZURICH – It was a real police operation, which took place on Friday at Zurich airport. The police had to intervene to throw a passenger out of a plane. The reason? She persistently refused to wear the mask.

“The woman got on the plane without a mask and sat in her seat,” another passenger on Iberia’s flight told 20Minuten. “When the flight attendants reminded her of the mask requirement, there was a big argument. Even after the pilot’s usual instructions, she did not want to wear the mask. Then the police were called. ‘

At that point the way of dialogue was again attempted, continues the witness, but the young woman did not want to know: “After a few minutes, she was asked to get out of the plane”. However, the woman did not give up: «She resisted and tried to remain seated as long as possible. In the end, two agents forced her out of the plane. ” The result? A 20 minute delay take off.

For the Swiss airline, interventions of this type are also on the rise. And the cause is not always the non-compliance with Covid provisions: alcohol and drugs often play their role. “There are more frequent discussions with passengers, serious enough to lead to a complaint to the authorities or the need for a police operation,” explains spokeswoman Karin Müller. In principle, however, the on-board mask requirement is well respected.

Edelweiss confirms the trend. “In isolated cases, we also had to call the police,” explains company spokesman Andreas Meier. Passengers have become more offensive towards the crew members, Meier continues, but, specifies: «Our staff tries to calm such situations. In most cases, problems can be solved by talking to the passenger concerned. ‘