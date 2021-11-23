no mask, the reason revealed

To try to clarify Victor Osimhen’s return to the field, Corriere dello Sport heard three specialists who analyzed the striker’s situation.

Gabriele Canzi, medical director at the Niguarda Maxillofacial Surgery, who was part of the team that assisted and examined Osimhen in the hours immediately following the accident commented on the injury:

«In this way you can be sure of the outcome, both for functionality and for the aesthetic aspect, before the patient wakes up from the anesthesia. The scan carried out confirmed the suspicions and highlighted a complex and delicate situation. But with modern techniques and expert hands the final result will be excellent. The healing times will be rather short ”

Maurizio Gargiulo, head of the maxillofacial department of the Cardarelli Hospital, analyzed the injury:

«It’s a pretty serious injury, there seems to be a displaced fracture with a crushing of the cheekbone pommel. Surely he will need surgery with a reduction of the fractures with titanium plates. And this will lengthen the post-operative period. The Nigerian should be off the pitch for 30-45 days. The fracture of the orbit is a bad fracture, it is very painful for the player himself, and is much more complex than the fracture of the cheekbone. But the intervention to which he will be subjected is a routine intervention, it guarantees a fairly fast recovery from a general and local physiological point of view. In these cases, an athlete can resume sporting activity even after 48-72 hours, a week with the use of masks to face more demanding and consistent workouts ».

Bruno Battiston, UOC director of orthopedics and traumatology of the CTO of Turin.

“It will take a month, in principle, to ensure healing from the fracture. The age of the patient, however, also suggests possible returns within a month ».