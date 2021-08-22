No, Matteo Salvini did not buy Bitcoin

Matteo Salvini and Bitcoin seem to have no relationship, yet many believed the BTC investment hoax that the League leader would have made.

Doing a search on the web, however, it seems that the scam program that would have mentioned Salvini as its investor, seems to have several names.

Bitcoin Futures, Bitcoin Era, Bitcoin Billionaire or Bitcoin Revolution they are all cryptocurrency trading programs that have used the same scheme to advertise themselves, through a website and a fake news.

In fact, in the case of Bitcoin Futures, also described by the colleague Marco Cavicchioli in one of his videos published already in July 2019, the strategy to attract new investors by deceiving them was to insert completely false information in the article.

First of all, the page logo is a bit like that of everyone Caffeine magazine which already does not match the website name.

Then the story told in the article is always the same: Salvini’s statements that would have been said during the Barbara D’Urso television program (Afternoon Five) about his investment in the bitcoin trading application.

Obviously the purpose of all of these fake items it is precisely to deceive readers who, distracted, could bite on the news that the earnings of that platform are huge.

Salvini is not a Bitcoin influencer

Unlike Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, or Jack Dorsey, CEO of Twitter, who are the first to write their optimistic thoughts on bitcoin and cryptocurrencies directly in their official accounts, Salvini like other famous Italian names are only exploited.

In fact, the scam Bitcoin Billionaire had also involved Jovanotti last year and, thanks to Striscia la Notizia also names like Diletta Leotta, Antonella Clerici and Enrico Brignano they were able to deny the fake news against them.

Loading... Advertisements

Of course, if you change the names of VIPs and their own names, what remains unchanged is the promise of quickly obtaining big profits, without any effort and investing only a few hundred euros.

This type of scam is also defined as “the Ponzi scheme of pseudo-journalism“.

Indeed, readers are faced with the following dilemma: whether to trust that the writer is actually a specialist or whether, instead, to choose to invest time and resources to become knowledgeable in the sector.

The scams linked to fake Bitcoins

Speaking of bitcoin in general, there have been over the years so many ways to scam people who have trusted new projects or information.

This is the case of the famous movement of ICOs o Initial Coin Offering at the end of 2017 and the beginning of 2018 which concerned all those crypto projects which, on the other hand, were only PDFs or Powerpoint slides capable of deceiving millions of users.

Or the case of Fake trading agencies who still call citizens to promote new BTC investment packages. And, again, the fake news like this one that Salvini and other famous names use to raise attention to their scam.