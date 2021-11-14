no minimap in the developer plans, green light for dedicated mods – Nerd4.life

Players hoping to see one minimap in New World – similar to other PC MMOs – they may have to wait a long time, as developer Amazon Game Studios says it’s not “a top priority”. The good news is that the development team has no plans to penalize players for using third party mods.

When New World was released in September, it received good reviews from both critics and gamers, but many were surprised that you have to use the compass and world map to get around. There lack of a minimap standard – typical of RPGs – has surprised some.

New World

In the latest developer blog released today, Amazon says it “understands the reasons” why players want a minimap, but it’s worried that the addition of a minimap has “a detrimental effect on diving” and is concerned “with integrating with New World action fighting style and world design.” The team is also concerned that a mini-map “could change the approach to the open world and potentially discourage the natural exploration that takes place now in the game.”

Amazon says “creating a minimap is not a priority” but will continue to follow the conversation, gather more information, and periodically reevaluate its location. However, the team confirms that they have “decided not to penalize” the use of one third party minimap, although it may change its position in the future. The team says it “would give ample notice along with a grace period during which it would not ban players for continued use.”

Also, it has been said that the transfer between regions is possibly possible, Amazon wants to know what the players want.