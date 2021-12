“With regard to the news regarding the detail of the Bergamo skyline on the jersey that Atalanta will wear at the last home match before the Christmas break, Joma Sport intends to confirm and underline that the skyline inserted as a distinctive and main element of the jersey, created and produced specifically by Joma for the 12th edition of the Christmas Match, it is the profile of the City of Bergamo and cannot be traced back to any other city. Being a stylization, we are aware that some details may not faithfully refer to the collective imagination, and above all aware that there are multiple representations of the Bergamo skyline, in the context of the collaboration that has been partnering with Atalanta since the 2017/2018 season, we wanted to represent a specific point of view of the Upper Town. , in which the colors of Atalanta blend with the skyline, we wanted to give impetus to some elements of Be rgamo, aware above all of the fact that the shirt would have been the subject of particular attention given the charitable purpose of the Christmas auction organized by the Nerazzurri club. With great regret, we acknowledge that no press organization, especially local, has previously contacted neither Joma nor Atalanta to ask for information on the sklyline used, before starting a social controversy and a following imprecise press review that leaves us deeply embittered given the beneficial objective underlying the initiative “.