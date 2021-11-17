Tech

no more backward compatible games for 'technical and licensing constraints'

From the Xbox Anniversary Celebration stage, the executive Peggy Lo Microsoft has confirmed that the 70 new backward compatible games on Xbox One and Series X / S will be the last titles in past generations of greencross systems to benefit from this feature.

As Compatibility Program Lead of the Xbox team, the senior Microsoft executive specified that his team has no plans for further additions to the catalog of Xbox ‘base’ and Xbox 360 titles backward compatible with Xbox One and Series X / S.

Behind this decision, as Lo herself points out, there is the observation that “As we continue to remain focused on preserving and improving video games as an art form to be preserved, we have sadly reached the limit of our ability to bring more games from the past into the backward compatibility catalog. due to licensing and legal and technical constraints.

With the latest expansion of the backward compatibility program, Xbox One and Xbox Series X / S users can access hundreds of titles from past generations of Microsoft systems, including the 70 just added by the team led by Peggy Lo: among them, it is really impossible not to mention all the chapters of the series Max Payne, the entire franchise of FEAR and gems of the past like NIER, Binary Domain or Dead or Alive Ultimate, with lots of improvements and additional features in between Auto HDR, increase in resolution and, in some cases, the enabling of the FPS Boost system which multiplies the framerate of the original versions.

