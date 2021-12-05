Body care is not a purely aesthetic factor, but of course it also has important implications for psycho-physical well-being. The general attention of men and women to the b side also plays a decisive role in terms of self-esteem and social relationships. For this reason, sometimes, the search for an ideal backside turns into a real obsession. Thus, one also shows oneself willing to make great sacrifices, but more often than not one gives in to fatigue or dominates the inconstancy. However, it is possible to say enough to boring and tiring exercises, this is the simple and infallible method to have perfectly firm buttocks and thighs to be envied.

Solutions and precautions

If women have always chased the myth of the round, tall and firm side b, men today are certainly no less, aspiring more and more to a muscular “bubble” butt. Obviously, taking the path of cosmetic surgery could be an end in itself, if it is not accompanied by some precautions over time. One determining factor, for example, is undoubtedly nutrition, another is physical activity. But while we’re basically talking about some of the largest and strongest muscles in the human body, the glutes aren’t necessarily trained solely by squats and weights.

No more boring and tiring exercises, this is the simple and infallible method to have perfectly firm buttocks and thighs to be envied.

To obtain tangible results, gymnastics within the walls of the house are increasingly used, with lateral raises, push-ups and stretches. In the long run, however, there is a tendency to abandon the initial good intentions due to monotony and the absence of stimuli. In these cases, a decisive tool can be met: the exercise bike. Thanks to the circular movement of the pedaling, in fact, many muscles are stressed, and a firming of the calves, thighs and buttocks is obtained. For the latter in particular, the effect tends to be more significant when pedaling standing up, as if you were going uphill.

Finally, technology allows you to fight boredom and not feel fatigue: most exercise bikes check speed, distance traveled, calories spent and pulse rate in real time. So you can check your progress and compete with yourself from time to time. But not only. If you had a screen or headphones, you could easily watch a movie or listen to music. In short, getting breathtaking curves has never been so pleasant.