Cold feet as well as cold hands give us an unpleasant sensation of cold and shivering for the whole body.

Having cold extremities, in fact, means keeping the whole body alert, which will not be able to take in heat.

During the cold winter temperatures it is easy to suffer from this annoying problem. In fact, to protect itself from the cold, our body tends to implement vasoconstriction mechanisms, preventing the blood from flowing out in good quantities even in the most peripheral areas of the body. And here is that areas such as hands, feet and face tend to remain cold because they are “sacrificed” in favor of the internal organs, where the blood supply is diverted.

As we recall in this previous article, enough wool sweaters and turtlenecks this is the winter garment that is back in fashion and is becoming popular, ideal for keeping warm even on the coldest days, to avoid having that unpleasant feeling of cold, the ideal solution would always be keep the extremities of the body well covered. Hands, feet and head and neck should always be covered, while other parts of the body may be less covered.

No more cold and icy feet under the covers, here are 3 ingenious tricks to have them warm immediately and sleep well

But how many and above all how many women happened to go to bed and have icy and cold feet?

An all-female problem

Yes, it is a problem with cold feet that mainly affects women.

The responsibility for this unfortunate annoyance is estrogen, the female hormones. In fact, even when we are under the covers and it is not so cold, often the feet continue to remain very cold. This is because estrogen makes this vessel constricting process faster and more intense. Furthermore, the woman has a much higher temperature than a man and it takes much longer to warm up the body.

But how do you keep your feet warm, especially before going to sleep?

The first thing you can do is a warm foot bath, but not too hot. Then carry out a massage that goes from the toes to the heel with a eucalyptus cream or even with principles that stimulate microcirculation; immediately wear socks made of a natural material such as cotton.

Another remedy to help warm our beloved feet is to use a hot water bottle to put under the covers. Be careful not to overdo the thermal shock to avoid the appearance of annoying chilblains.

Use herbal teas that promote microcirculation such as ginger. And avoid taking products such as coffee which instead promote vasoconstriction.

So, these few simple tips can really totally change this unpleasant condition and make our night enjoyable.