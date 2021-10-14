“No more comments on my body” [FOTO]

Jonah Hill in the last few years she has undergone a massive transformation on her body losing a lot of weight. This is a very sensitive topic for him and recently he asked his fans through Instagram, to avoid comments relating to his physique.

I know your intentions are good, but I kindly ask you not to make more comments about my body, for better or for worse – writes the actor of The Wolf of Wall Street. I just want to politely let you know that these comments aren’t helpful at all and don’t make me feel good. It takes more respect.

Hill some time ago had always shared on Instagram a shot that portrayed him while surfing to talk about his physical condition.

I don’t think I ever took off my shirt in the pool until I was around 30, even in front of family and friends – the actor wrote at the time. It probably would have happened sooner if my childhood insecurities hadn’t been exacerbated by years of public mockery of my body by the press and interviewers. So the idea that the media can now sneak photos of me like that while I’m surfing and print photos like this without it hurting me is cool. I am 37 years old and I finally love and accept myself. This post is for kids who don’t take their t-shirts off in the pool. Good fun. You are wonderful, fantastic and perfect. All my love.

We will find again Jonah Hill along with his colleague and friend Leonardo Dicaprio on the set of Don’t Look Up, new film by Adam McKay which sees the Oscar-winning actor for The Revenant star alongside Jennifer Lawrence (here the trailer). In the cast also Timothée Chalamet, Matthew Perry, Tyler Perry and Ron Perlman, Cate Blanchett, Meryl Streep, Rob Morgan as well as Ariana Grande and Kid Cudi.

