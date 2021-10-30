No more copy / paste of quotes! And the director cancels the zombies

Andrea Mastrovito in “I Am Not Legend” eliminates monsters from George Romero’s “Night of the Living Dead”. He passes the gum over them and reduces them to white ectoplasms. He has his complaint to make, God forbid, but spectators with taste and cynicism struggle to remain serious

Artists have reasons that cinema does not know. Even viewers are perplexed when Andrea Mastrovito – in “I Am Not Legend” – deletes the zombies from George Romero’s “Night of the Living Dead”. The rubber passes over them (or some other devilry) and reduces them to white ectoplasms. The film is presented today at the Asylum Fantastic Fest in Valmontone, which declares itself to be the Art Festival of the Fantastic Italian and takes place in the spaces of the Valmontone Outlet.

The place is not canonical, the ambitions are a thousand. To begin, “I Am Not Legend” flips Richard Matheson’s “I Am Legend”, rendered on the Italian covers with “Io sono leggenda”. It tells of a world of vampires in which only one human survived, who became legendary for bloodsuckers like Count Dracula for us (Francis Lawrence’s film with Will Smith does not give the idea, now the difference between elegant vampires and zombie buzzards).

Andrea Mastrovito’s first film (technique: animation) was titled “NYsferatu – Symphony of a Century” and ended with the Statue of Liberty destroyed. Just like the first scene of this movie, that combines images of Bergamo with those of the Big Apple: between the two cities there was the director at the time of Covid, who taught us to use “contagion” and “viral” with less ease.

And after deleting the zombies from the most famous zombie movie, what happens? Andrea Mastrovito writes another script to be superimposed on the images. Indeed, he steals it. Because they are all quotes: from “Terminator 2” to “Fifth Estate”, from “Silence of the Lambs” to “Schindler’s List” by Steven Spielberg. In the middle of the black and white, a girl with a red shirt appears (whoever has seen “Night of the Living Dead” remembers the girl very well, in the voice: “shoot the dearest loved ones, if they are infected”). There’s even the innocent Thomas S. Eliot: he plays in another category, and he especially liked films by Groucho Marx about cinema. Out of the blue, they start reciting “We are the hollow men / we are the stuffed men”. And suddenly a scream: “Goal, who scored?” – one would say Fantozzi.

Zombies are always in the form of ectoplasms. And the radio announces that Nulla has already occupied half of New Jersey. Unfortunately, the Nulla, speaking of cinema, irrevocably refers to “The Neverending Story”, where the kingdom of Fantàsia is threatened by the force that destroys everything. Spectators with taste and cynicism struggle to remain serious.

The director has his complaint to make, God forbid. Quotations are the copy / paste that depersonalizes individuals in our age. Luckily there are the artists: they cancel the masterpieces, so we will have nothing more to mention.