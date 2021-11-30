no more delays, it’s official – Nerd4.life

Tech

Techland announced that Dying Light 2 Stay Human is now officially Gold. This means that there will be no more delays of any kind and that disc printing can now begin. In addition, the designer Smektala shared a message dedicated to the event.

“We are very excited: only now do we understand that this is really happening!” said the lead game designer Tymon Smektala in a press release. “After so many years of hard work we are proud to be able to release Dying Light 2: Stay Human”.

Smektala then continued: “Here we are. This is the final and crucial moment for us. The game is ready to release, but we won’t slow down. The fact that the game is over and that we have reached gold status two months before release is an important sign, but it doesn’t mean that our work ends there. There are still some updates and changes to be added, and community feedback to be implemented, but the foundation is solid and ready to play. I’m extremely proud of the whole team! ”The designer had said after all that Dying Light 2 had“ zero ”chance of being delayed again and it did.

As said by the designer, the gold version is not literally the definitive one, as – as is now the norm – there will be patch D1 (and later), but at least we are sure that there will be no last-minute surprise postponements. Fans of Dying Light 2 Stay Human have already had to endure various delays, so we’re confident it’s a positive announcement for many.

Recall that Dying Light 2 Stay Human will arrive on PS5, Xbox Series X | S, PS4, Xbox One and PC (Steam and Epic Games Store) on February 4, 2022. In addition, it will also arrive on the Switch in the cloud version, also on February 4, 2022.

