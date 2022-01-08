No more exhausted smartphones with this ultra-economical powerbank

It is never nice to find yourself with your smartphone, or tablet, with the low battery and sometimes it is also a big problem if the device is used for work. Over the years, manufacturers have responded to this problem by increasing the capacity of the batteries, increasing the charging speed and optimizing the devices to make them consume less. But often this is not enough: you need a power bank.









Power banks are gods portable external batteries, of the energy reserves that we can use when the battery charge is dropping below critical levels and the smartphone is in danger of turning off at any moment, just when and where it cannot be reloaded with normal USB charger. They are not the most convenient solution, because the power bank takes up space in your bag, backpack or, worse still, in your pocket and has a weight, albeit limited. For this reason, the average capacity, in recent years, has stabilized on 10,000 mAh: one charge enough to recharge a smartphone in a device a couple of times not too heavy and bulky. And, lately, also very cheap.

EnergyCell Powerbank 10,000 mAh: technical characteristics

Among the many, indeed many, power banks available on Amazon it is worth recommending one: the1,000 mAh EnergyCell with 20 Watt Power Delivery. It is a fairly small and light device, but at the same time sufficiently powerful.

The dimensions are 11.3x5x2.5cm, for a weight 172 grams (less than an average smartphone today), so nothing excessive or too uncomfortable. Charging power is decent: the power bank charges at 18 Watts and can charge the phone at 20 Watt.

Therefore, it is not an ultra-fast recharge but it is more than enough to recharge half battery of an average smartphone in about thirty minutes. A good compromise, therefore, between speed, capacity, weight and size: it does not excel in anything, but it is fine in a bit of everything. Especially the bargain price to which it is now sold on Amazon.

EnergyCell 10,000 mAh Powerbank: the Amazon offer

A 10,000 mAh powerbank, today, it costs an average of 25-30 euros: very little compared to the comfort and tranquility it offers on days when it is necessary to particularly stress the smartphone or tablet.

This external battery EnergyCell, on the other hand, it costs much less: on Amazon you can buy today for just 13 euros (sold and shipped by Amazon). The product is recent and still has few reviews, almost all from German users, but they are in large part very positive.

EnergyCell – External 10,000 mAh PD 20 W battery