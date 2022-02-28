No more fears! 5G technology is completely safe, and a massive study proves it – Teach Me About Science

Two new scientific reviews have backed up all the previous research we’ve seen on 5G technology to date, finding that the next-generation connectivity standard doesn’t pose any health risks.

The reviews analyzed 138 previous studies and re-analyzed more than 100 experiments to look for potential dangers at millimeter-wave (low-level radio wave) frequencies above 6 GHz. While scientific research and analysis is likely to continue , this in-depth look at what we know so far about 5G and its associated technologies points to the fact that it’s perfectly safe at the kinds of levels people would be exposed to.

“In conclusion, a review of all studies provided no substantiated evidence that low-level radio waves, such as those used by the 5G network, are dangerous to human health,” says Ken Karipidis, Deputy Director of Evaluation and Advice at ARPANSA.

Analyzing the data and reported results on genotoxicity (mutations), cell proliferation, gene expression, cell signaling, membrane function, and other biological effects, the researchers were unable to find “confirmed evidence that low-level RF fields by above 6 GHz, such as those used by the 5G network, are dangerous to human health.

Concerns about the safety of the new technology are valid and understandable, the researchers say, but despite what you may read on social media, all the hard evidence so far points to 5G being safe to use. implement.

Both studies have been published in the Journal of Exposure Science and Environmental Epidemiologyand you can see them here and here.