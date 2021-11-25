The more time passes, the more the famous “signs of age” begin to be evident, not only on the face. In fact, beyond the inevitable wrinkles, those fascinating silver threads will appear on the head. The color of our hair will change and before becoming completely white, it will be gray. Usually there is no precise and equal time for everyone, because the change could happen soon, even at 20 or 30 years, as later at 60 years. This will depend on various factors, such as stress, lifestyle and even emotions.

Many women and men gladly accept this moment of transition, because it can actually give an indisputable charm. Others, however, would like to mask this natural aging of the hair with a classic dye. In reality, gray hair, as a rule, has a slightly dull appearance and is not very soft. So before thinking about any solution, you should also think about health and make your hair stronger. We also do not underestimate that some types of gray hair also tend to yellow.

No more gray and dull hair with these natural remedies that could make it shinier and darker

To avoid aggressive and chemical dyes, we can use some natural ingredients that could partially mask the gray tones. In addition to the classic natural henna, which we can find in powder and various shades, there are some grandma’s tricks that can help us. If the first gray hair begins to appear, while the base is brown, the coffee could hide the imperfection. We mix coffee powder with water, a few drops of vinegar and a teaspoon of honey. We mix well and apply on the hair for about 10 minutes, then rinse. In addition to darkening, each element will contribute to giving softness and shine.

We could make another darkening mask with 50 gr cocoa powder, 120 gr of whole yogurt and a teaspoon of honey. In the same way we mix and distribute on the hair for at least 30 minutes and then make a classic shampoo. To weaken the gray color, it may also help to apply an infusion of rosemary or sage.

Light colours

Even those with light hair and would like to say stop with gray and dull hair, can try these natural remedies that could make them more shiny and dark. In this case the infusion that could cover the silver hair would be the one based on chamomile, or the hair should be immersed in a basin of beer, avoiding the skin.

While, to revive the gray color without interfering with the natural color, making it shiny, we could make natural compresses based on avocado or shea butter for once a week.