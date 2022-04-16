No More Heroes 3 announced for Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, PS4 and PS5

If you are fans of the adventures of Travis Touchdown but you haven’t been able to enjoy yet No More Heroes 3 If you don’t own a Nintendo Switch, you’ll be happy to hear that XSEED and Grasshopper Manufacture have just announced that this wacky adventure is also coming to Nintendo Switch! PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC at the end of this same year.

How can you suppose, when released on more powerful machines the game will be almost like a remasterwith improved HD graphics, much better performance, and significantly shorter load times.

Additionally, lovers of the physical are also in luck, since having, at least in the United States, a special launch edition He will bring with him a copy of the game, a 70-page art book, a CD with various songs from his soundtrack, and a motorcycle license plate. And all this packaged in a box with a new illustration of Yusuke Kozaki, the original artist of the game.

Travis Touchdown’s Last Adventure

No More Heroes 3 It was released in August of last year exclusively for Switch.offering an action adventure in which Travis, the protagonist of the series, had to finish off an alien threat.

In the extensive analysis that we dedicate to said version, we conclude that “it is a game made by and for the fan. Suda 51 recreates itself in a title that exudes creativity, referentiality, self-referentiality and a very particular sense of humor. Whoever came to control Travis in previous deliveries, receive all this with open arms. Whoever comes new, will be stunned, although positively or negatively depending on the case. There will be those who find the technical flaws inexcusable, while others may ignore them, allowing themselves to be completely immersed in what, if it came from a more recognized Japanese, we would call an author’s work”.