No more money in 2021: goodbye to bonuses, incentives and eco-tax

End of the year 2021 and with it also the incentives for green cars. Farewell to the eco-tax and the bonus for charging stations.

The end of the year 2021 coincided with the end of a three-year period incentives in the world automotive. In fact, in the new budget law they are less than 150 the millions for the sector, while there is no trace at the moment of new bonuses for electric cars.

eco-tax car
Ecobonus auto (ecobonus.mise-gov.it)

Farewell, too, to the famous one ecotax and the bonus for the installation of charging stations for machines with less polluting motorization. However, in the 2022 however, we must expect further measures, as already seen in 2021, in favor of the ecological transition in the automotive world.

Furthermore, we are already talking about ecotax but in a way different. Indeed, it was proposed to tax the most polluting cars in a major way, so as to obtain a treasure to be able to give citizens who want it a new bonus for the purchase of electric cars.

Automotive, important help is needed

As mentioned, for automotive important help is needed to ensure that the ecological transition proceeds quickly and does not end with the year alone 2021. THE bonus they helped and also in 2022 they will have to be decisive in order to be able to bring even fewer emissions into the environment.

Electric petrol diesel cars 2035
Electric cars

To do this, however, the Italian Parliament it’s going pretty slow. In fact, apart from the famous 150 million mentioned above, there are no others planned for this year that has just begun. While concerning a return of the eco-tax, a further band of emissions should be added.

This would, in practice, see the addition of vehicles from 161 to 190 g / Km which would be taxed more due to more pollution. It is clear that the whole is still in the making, but one is expected Help concrete and greater to bring many more people on the electric road.

