No more phone calls or messages to employees outside of working hours, Portugal’s squeeze

No more calls or messages to employees outside working hours, when you return home you must have the right to rest. This was established by Portugal, whose Parliament approved a law that provides that from now on companies that are found to send emails to their employees beyond the contractual hours will be fined. The standard is part of a series of measures that aim to regulate smart working and recalibrate the balance between work and private life of citizens.

The legislation is intended to be a direct response to the changes caused by the pandemic that “has accelerated the need to regulate what must be regulated”, he said. Ana Mendes Godinho, Minister of Labor and Social Security of Portugal, during the Web Summit technology conference in Lisbon held in early November. “Teleworking can be a ‘game changer’ if we take advantage of the advantages and reduce the disadvantages.” In addition to the administrative penalties that will be imposed on companies that contact staff outside working hours, the package includes many other measures aimed at safeguarding the well-being of employees.

From now on, businesses will be forced to pay household expenses incurred while they work from home, including internet and electricity bills. All out-of-office productivity monitoring devices will be banned due to employee privacy protection. Furthermore, every two months, companies will be forced to organize face-to-face meetings to combat workers’ loneliness. Staff with children will also have the legal right to work from home until their children are eight, without needing management approval, the Independent explains.

Minister Godinho hopes these favorable conditions will attract “digital nomads” to Portugal: “We consider Portugal one of the best places in the world for these digital nomads and remote workers to choose to live. We want to attract them to Portugal,” she said. . The new rules apply only to companies with 10 or more employees.