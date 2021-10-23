“No more real guns on the sets”

Guns have dominated American movies for decades and John Wayne, Sly Stallone, Keanu Reeves, Linda Hamilton and many other action stars have fired millions of counterfeit ammunition. But that trend has ended in real-life tragedy in Hollywood history multiple times – and it did again Thursday when photographer Halyna Hutchins died after actor Alec Baldwin shot a firearm during filming. The incident, which also seriously injured director Joel Souzan, has led many in the film industry to repeatedly call for a ban on real guns in movies. Many stars took to Twitter a few hours after yet another tragedy.

“Lpeople say we should learn from this, but we learned this lesson a long time ago. Other people have been killed on the scene in the past“, he claims Stephen Lighthill, president of the American Cinematographers Society and former Hutchins mentor.

Alec Baldwin, the assistant scream (who clears him): “The gun is unloaded.” Yellow on the weapons officer: he was on his first assignment

While some of the guns used in the film series are rubber replicas, many are real guns that are taken apart or filled with blanks. Some directors or actors prefer the authenticity of a real weapon and the way it hits or fires a cartridge. “We needed the reflections on the actor’s face to be real, his physical reactions real“, wrote director Christopher Gist and Sarah Mayberry about shooting their thrillers with a real gun. But gaps can still be dangerous, and especially at close range. The noise can be stifling, and a swab containing gunpowder, which can be paper, plastic, felt, or cotton, can be thrown with such force that it can be deadly at close range. “Emptiness is never empty. It becomes heat and light“says Lighthill. In 1984, actor Jon-Erik Hexum accidentally killed himself with a 44 Magnum pistol filled with blank cartridges. In 1993, the actor Brandon Lee, son of Bruce Lee, died while filming Crow with a gun that was supposed to have only blank cartridges but had a bullet in the barrel. On Friday, Lee’s sister Shannon wrote a message to Hutchins’ family on Twitter: “No one should ever be killed with a gun“.

When a film crew works with the right weapons, well-established protocols exist to prevent accidents. Those who supply the weapons must ensure that they are properly stored until they are used, they must instruct the actors and crew on how to handle and use them. Plexiglas plates are placed to protect people near firearms. “Security protocols when we have support weapons are rightfully excessive“ wrote actor Minnie Driver on Twitter. “There is a responsibility as to who gives a firearm to an actor and what checks are made. Such a thing should never have happened“ says Bob Primes, photographer and two-time Emmy winner.

From Hollywood yesterday loudly asked to ban the use of these weapons. “We should ban the use of blanks in guns to avoid further tragedy, “wrote Paul Feig. Director Bandar Albuliwi has launched a Change.org petition to ban real firearms and has already collected 4,000 signatures.