“No more real weapons in my films”

The consequences of the tragedy that took place on the set of Rust, with Alec Baldwin who accidentally killed the director of photography Halyna Hutchins having mistakenly equipped with a loaded gun during filming, they are already making themselves heard with many Hollywood personalities who advocate the abolition of real guns on movie sets.

Among these personalities is also Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who recently announced that will undertake to prevent the use of real weapons in the sets that involve him in the future. “First of all my heart is broken – said The Rock – We have lost a life. My heart goes out to the family and the people who were on set. I’ve known Alec too for a long time“.

The Rock then becomes more serious on the issue of weapons on the set: “I can’t speak for everyone, but I can tell you this, as plain and simple as possible, every film I make in the future with Seven Bucks Productions – film, TV show, or whatever we produce – we will no longer use real guns, to nothing. We will replace them with rubber ones, and we will take care of them in post-production, without worrying about how much it will cost us“.

The Rock said that upon hearing of the tragedy on the set of Rust, he immediately called his company to discuss the changes that needed to be made immediately: “I love the film industry. There are security protocols and measures that we have always taken seriously and the sets are safe and we are proud of them. But accidents happen. AND when something so bad happens, it is upsetting. I think the most prudent and smart thing to do is to take a moment to pause and examine how you intend to move forward and work together again.“.

The Rock will be on Netflix with Red Notice and next year with Black Adam for Warner / DC Films. We leave you at the trailer for Red Notice, arriving on November 12 on the platform.