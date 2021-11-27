No more referrals: a big Ubisoft is in the Gold phase

The development of Rainbow Six Extraction it was anything but simple, with multiple delays starting from the reveal during E3 2019 of the new game Ubisoft.

However, it seems now that the co-op shooter is finally here entered the Gold phase: this means that the development of the game is now complete, waiting for the distribution in virtual and non-virtual stores to begin shortly.

A destiny, that of the new Rainbow Six, which unfortunately does not seem to touch yet another Ubisoft title expected now in the course of next year.

The half flop of the last Ghost Recon in fact, it forced the company to review its plans and think about how to relaunch its franchises to the best of its ability.

We’re very proud to share that Rainbow Six Extraction has gone gold! See you in the containment zone on January 20, 2022. pic.twitter.com/AjgDi0jnxD – Rainbow Six Extraction (@ R6Extraction) November 26, 2021

Inspired by the Outbreak mode of Rainbow Six Siege, Extraction sees the world under the assault of a truly ruthless alien parasite.

Initially known as Rainbow Six Quarantine, the title is set three years after the fall of a mysterious meteorite in a New Mexico community, when a parasite known as Chimera it has evolved and managed to settle within four areas of the United States.

The game will offer a PvE focused gameplay, with up to three players taking on the role of one of 18 operators available to contain the threat

Rainbow Six Extraction then the January 20, 2022 on Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, PS4, PS5, PC and Google Stadia consoles, no longer suffering any delay, as also confirmed by Gaming Bolt.

The title has officially undergone a price cut, and the standard version of the game will be sold at € 40, therefore in the budget version.

But not only: Rainbow Six Extraction it will be free for two of your friends, if you buy it, thanks to the Buddy Pass, since each edition of the game will unlock two tokens for the same number of Buddy Passes.

We remind you that during the Ubisoft Forward, held during E3, we finally got to see the new chapter of the long-lived tactical shooter saga in action.