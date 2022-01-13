No more signal losses on trains in tunnels: there is an agreement between Ferrovie dello Stato and TIM

TIM and Ferrovie dello Stato Italiane, through the Italian Railway Network (RFI), have announced an agreement that provides for the strengthening of network coverage in the tunnels of the high-speed lines, from Turin to Naples and from Bologna to Venice.

Tunnels have always been the main obstacle in regular and homogeneous coverage during journeys: the signal is lost, with everything related to the needs of passengers on board for both entertainment and work.

The planned interventions, according to the press release, will make it possible to take advantage of “a stable and high quality connection even in the most unfavorable areas such as railway tunnels” both via Wi-Fi on board and via the mobile network coverage of the operators involved.

In addition to TIM, in fact, the increased coverage will also affect WindTre. At the same time, feasibility studies were launched to evaluate the use of 5G technology.

The works will start in 2022 on the high-speed routes between Turin, Milan, Bologna and Florence and will continue in 2023 from Florence to Naples and from Bologna to Venice. In total, the estimated cost is 12 million euros, shared between RFI and the operators involved.