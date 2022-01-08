No more slow upload with Wi-Fi: Wi-Fi 6 Release 2 arrives, what changes

More upload transmission capacity to meet new home and business needs. At CES 2022 the Wi-Fi Alliance announced Wi-Fi 6 Release 2: an improved version of Wi-Fi 6, which also includes Wi-Fi 6E (which also uses the 6 GHz frequency band). The most important novelty of Wi-Fi 6 Release 2 is the multi-user MIMO (Multiple Input Multiple Output) for the uplink: it means that it will be handled better and with higher performance than previous standards simultaneous uploading of data by several devices at the same time.

What’s new in Wi-Fi 6 Release 2

This technical feature, guarantees the Wi-Fi Alliance, “improves network performance and reduces latency during video conferencing, document uploading and any other application that requires higher uplink capacity“.

This is a consistent addition in the context of more and more devices – from smartphones to the connected home network – that need to send data and numerous applications, such as video conferencing platforms, that require a stable signal even in upload (for example to transmit your video to other connected users). In the absence of a stable or insufficient signal for such a data upload, the user can experience various difficulties: the uploading of a photo on the social network is slow or the video of a conference is in low definition or arrives late to the recipients, for example.

Wi-Fi 6 Release 2 also includes new power management functions, which mainly affect industrial scenarios. In particular, explained the Wi-Fi Alliance, the additional features allow you to optimize the transfer of data between battery-powered devices, frequent in IoT object networks, “waking them up” only when they have to send data.

Of course, new products will be needed that will support Wi-Fi 6 Release 2 to enjoy the added features: it will not be an update applicable to devices already on the market. Many companies making Wi-Fi connectivity products have already announced their support for Wi-Fi 6 Release 2, including Broadcom, Intel, MediaTek and Qualcomm.

More and more names

Wi-Fi 6 Release 2 therefore offers new features that extend the capabilities of Wi-Fi 6; however, it contradicts the philosophy with which Wi-Fi 6 (which is actually called 802.11 ax) was born: simplifying the nomenclature of Wi-Fi standards, eliminating letters that are often incomprehensible to most.

Wi-Fi 6 now features Wi-Fi 6E, which introduces the 6 GHz band, and Wi-Fi 6 Release 2. A trilogy of standards that is starting to create the same problem that the Wi-Fi Alliance intended to solve .