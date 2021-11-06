No more surprise checks on companies

The Minister of Public Administration Renato Brunetta

No more unexpected company checks. The methods and frequency of audits on companies will be planned according to the principles of “effectiveness, efficiency and proportionality, taking into account the information in the possession of the competent administrations” and the outcome of previous inspections.

The draft law on competition approved Thursday by the council of ministers also aims at easing controls on economic activities to encourage recovery. And it does so by reversing the course of the logic of surprise checks, the bugbear of every company.

Within a maximum of 18 months (deadline for exercising the delegation), the government will have to issue one or more legislative decrees on simplifying controls on businesses, making them less oppressive and obsessive. The objective was underlined by the Minister of the Civil Service, Renato Brunetta, during the event promoted by Anitec-Assinform (the Italian association of information technologies linked to Confindustria) and dedicated to the «Public procurement of digital of the country “. «Before each check, there will be a phone call to program it, specify its nature, identify its contents and necessary documents, the days it will arrive, the human resources it will need. There will be no uniforms or machine guns in sight. The checks will take place in mutual respect. Few words: civility, kindness and courtesy », the minister observed.

The legislative decree on the simplification of controls will have to dictate the rules to eliminate unnecessary obligations and lighten the necessary ones, avoid duplication and overlapping in the checks that can hinder and delay the normal exercise of the company’s activities, push on compliance between administrations and controlled subjects, enhancing virtuous behavior through reward tools. Without forgetting the interoperability of databases which perhaps represents the reform of the reforms given that often the overabundance of controls originates precisely from the lack of exchange of information between entities. From now on, public administrations will be prohibited from requesting the production of documents and information already in their possession (see ItaliaOggi di yesterday). In short, “the bad bureaucracy” (as Brunetta defines it) and with it the harassment of companies, should soon be numbered.

Alongside the delegation on simplification, the competition bill provides for another one, aimed at revising administrative procedures in a pro-competitive function.

Article 23 of the bill, in order to eliminate unnecessary authorizations and formalities and reduce administrative burdens for citizens and businesses, as well as digitally reengineering administrative procedures, as required by the Pnrr, delegates the government to adopt one or more legislative decrees for the recognition, simplification and identification of the activities subject to certified notification of the start of activity or of silent consent, as well as those for which the express title is required or prior communication is sufficient.

“The delegation for the simplification of procedures represents a necessary act to proceed with the implementation of some reform measures and investments provided for by the NRP”, explained the minister, “and will be declined, in collaboration with regions, provinces and municipalities, in a time frame up to June 2025 ».