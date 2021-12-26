“No more swabs and tracking. We are blocking Italy “

Matteo Bassetti he does not agree at all with the thousands of people who are crowding in front of pharmacies or hubs these days to perform a tampon . “I have followed and am following hundreds of people vaccinated with 2 or 3 doses of the vaccine who have Covid – said the popular virologist on Facebook –. Well these people have a cold or a flu that lasts 3-4 days. Nothing to do with the Covid of a year ago and with the Covid of those who are not vaccinated. Should we therefore continue with the same methodology of addressing it as last year. Tracking? Millions of tampons? Isolation of all contacts? Quarantines with variable and different durations depending on who decides them? Dedicated Covid departments with personnel subtracted from other health activities? Colors of the regions decided on the basis of hospitalized patients without distinguishing sick from asymptomatic colonized? “.

“Let’s finish with the tracking”

“This phase cannot be tackled with the same rules – points out -. We have over 80% of the general population which is protected. Those who are not vaccinated should do so soon, but if they have not yet understood or wanted to understand the importance of the vaccine, they will hardly do so without new rules. Seeing kilometric queues in pharmacies these days to make a swab is there any point? With over 50,000 cases per day destined to become many more in the coming weeks, we must live with the virus differently. Those who are sick must stay at home, as always should have been done for contagious infectious diseases and we must end up with tracing ”.

Quarantine risk for millions of workers

“We cannot continue to quarantine and forcibly isolate dozens of people (the contacts) for each positive swab – goes on –. The risk, continuing in this way, is to find ourselves in a very short time with millions of isolated and quarantined people. Who will bake the bread, who will drive the buses, who will teach at school, who will guarantee safety, who will beat the receipt at the supermarket, who will work in the hospital? We leave the vision of Covid as a devastating disease and enter the endemic phase with a more manageable disease (in the vaccinated) by building different rules. Otherwise it will be very hard “.