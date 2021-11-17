No more taboos: sex for the disabled is not a whim

“After losing the use of my legs I thought: if I can’t even have sex, my life is really over.” For Manuela Migliaccio, a veterinary doctor, 37, who became paraplegic at 25 after falling from a wall on which she was posing for a photo, giving up sex due to disability was not an option. “At first it was a tragedy, I felt nothing, I could read the newspaper while someone touched me. With the training of the muscles, luckily the sensitivity has returned ».

First with a boy in a wheelchair he met in the hospital, “complicated but fun, it seemed more like an engineering lesson than a relationship”, then with a nurse and a physiotherapist, with whom he felt more at ease, Migliaccio has regained awareness of his own body . «When lying flat, we are all the same. Indeed, “thanks” to the pathology I can also be a contortionist, giving birth with an advantage ». He says it in a tone in which cheerfulness and self-irony merge with criticism and frustration.

For the prejudices and taboos that affect the kids he runs into. And for the ignorance of those who assisted her in the rehabilitation process and did not take into account how important it was to regain possession of her sexuality.

“Unfortunately in Italy, despite there is an urgent need, both in education and in assistance to disabled people, the sexologist is not a formally recognized profession”, confirms Giulia Catania, a psychologist specializing in sexology. «This means that there is an evident lack of preparation on the part of doctors, often also of gynecologists. And when it comes to assisting people with motor or cognitive disabilities, unpreparedness becomes dangerous ».

“When I asked my first surgeon if I could still have intercourse, he fell off his chair with embarrassment. He had no idea what to say. ‘ To share Migliaccio’s feeling is Cristina, 42, two children and cancer patient. She was operated on three times, the most recent last July. She lost her hair, her breasts, replaced by a prosthesis, then her nipples too. “At first I was having sex with my shirt on, out of embarrassment and as a precaution. No one has ever explained anything to me, I had to rediscover my femininity by myself ».

Cristina is doing an internship to become Oeas, operator of emotions, affectivity and sexuality, in the Onlus LoveGiver, founded by Maximiliano Ulivieri to make up for the lack of the figure of the sexual assistant for people with disabilities in Italy. Already regulated in other countries, such as Germany, Switzerland and the Netherlands, its establishment was proposed in a bill of 2014, in which Ulivieri himself took part, then updated, in the light of LoveGiver’s experience, with the help by the deputy Aldo Penna. Because “the dimension of the sexuality of people with disabilities can and must be supported through an intervention of assistance to emotionality, affectivity and corporeality”, is written in the bill.

Years pass, but the importance of this right, also recognized by the Constitutional Court, is not sufficiently acknowledged. Governments and parliaments follow one another, but the suffering of disabled people persists. Their cries resound in the void left by the institutions, like those of those who suffer abuse and find serenity only in physical contact with another person. Or, due to a degenerative disease, he has a few years of life in front of him.

“It is from listening to the needs of other people, as well as from my personal experience, that LoveGiver is born”, says Ulivieri, who suffers from a neuropathic genetic disease that affects the peripheral nerves, CMT1A, from the initials of the doctors who have it. discovery. “I am lucky, as a father and husband, but I know what you go through when you are disabled and looking for love. My first time, with an escort, didn’t help and, it goes without saying, it can’t be the only solution. “

For this reason, together with Fabrizio Quattrini, founder and president of the Italian Institute of Scientific Sexology in Rome, he developed the figure of the Oeas: “Physical contact does not go beyond masturbation, which is provided only as an accompaniment in cases where person is not autonomous “, explains Anna, LoveGiver operator, who specifies:” Our goal is not loyalty, as for sex workers, but the emancipation of the disabled person, understood as the appropriation of all the tools useful for living in his own sexuality in an autonomous way “.

Also because, as witnessed by Davide, 22, who has Asperger’s syndrome, a highly functioning form of autism that affects interpersonal skills, «at school the only thing they teach you is how to put on a condom. I had to discover the world of sex on my own, and I found myself in the position of having to provide a girl with the basic information: that there are different positions, or that sex doesn’t bind you to one person forever. ” Also for Sara, 21 years old and engaged for five years, with traits of Asperger’s syndrome, «sex education is almost non-existent. I found myself embarrassed in certain contexts: struggling to interpret gestures and looks, before a simple kindness seemed to me a declaration of love. Only over time, and thanks to my boyfriend, did I begin to know my body ».

Receiving the support of a specialist, explains Quattrini, then becomes fundamental. Because, regardless of gender and disability, if the sexual impulses are dormant, denied, or relegated to childish behavior, as often happens by the parents of autistic children, the disabled person can engage in self-injurious behaviors, creating a dysfunction in the dysfunctionality.

Beyond the LoveGiver association, the battle to bring the two worlds of sex and disability closer together is carried on by many young people who have become disabled following an accident. Who, challenging ignorance and taboo, from the vision of the disabled person to be cared for and protected, to sex considered a habit, a whim, for those who have much more important things to think about, have put their experience at the service of those who have not had the same ability to react.

«For me we should talk about sex as we talk about travel and pizza. It is part of human nature, even of those in a wheelchair », affirms Danilo Ragona, entrepreneur and designer, who at the age of 21 lost the use of his legs following a road accident. “The shocking thing is that in the spinal units, where the pathology is treated, you talk to the psychologist, but not the sexologist. You go out that you have to fend for yourself ».

Like Migliaccio, after a first moment of loss of mobility and sensitivity of the private parts due to spinal cord injury, Ragona has resumed her sexual life. He got married, separated, experienced everything any other man would do. And so he decided to wage a battle for the normalization of the sex life of disabled people. To be represented through art, through the photographic project developed together with his friend Luca Saini, “The lovers, private acts in public spaces”, which portrays couples in which he, she or both experience a motor disability during an intimate relationship; or to simplify, taking advantage of his profession, with tools such as “Intimate riders”, a rocking chair that helps to reach otherwise complicated positions, to live a full and satisfying sexuality. “Devices that are common in the United States, here in Italy are viewed with skepticism due to the retrograde mentality of many, too many people.” Who would never talk about their sexual fantasies, let alone those of a disabled person.

Even for Gabriele Capponi, 30, in a wheelchair after a rear-end motorcycle collision, “everyone can have a sex life, without exception. At first I was afraid, I felt insecure, but after a while it becomes normal. Just find the method and indeed, lying down or sitting on the chair, you can also experiment with different positions ».

Founder of Frega project, an association that promotes initiatives and events, in particular of techno music, his great passion, for disabled people who, precisely, have to “not care” about their condition, Capponi was stimulated by the resignation he saw in the faces of other hospitalized patients. “I had the strength to react, to make myself independent, but this is not always the case: my goal is to normalize disability, so that the greatest number of people can live experiences that are wrongly precluded.”

On the other hand, there are many questions that girls and boys with disabilities ask themselves. Life for them in some cases is a much faster countdown.

The thoughts that crash into resignation, despair. Against the power of the imagination.

The writer Barbara Garlaschelli, in a wheelchair since the age of 15 for a dive that ended badly, sums it up in her book “I didn’t want to die a virgin”: “Who could ever love this body that is unable to move and will never to do it? Because I’ll never be able to grab a man and get on top of him with feline moves, or get slammed on top of a table in the middle of the flour like Jack Nicholson’s Jessica Lange in The Postman Always Rings Twice. And it doesn’t matter that, in all likelihood, none of the couples I know ever did or will. What matters is that it will never happen to me. Never. Never. Never”. It is precisely against this “never” that we are fighting.